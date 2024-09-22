HOROSCOPES: Showdowns, revelations, and a fork in the road — Libra season has arrived.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 22. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Feel that buzz? That's the equinox supercharging your connections, from coffee dates to conference rooms. This week, your relationships grow more rewarding, with a focus on fairness and a balanced sense of give-and-take. Also, with Jupiter eavesdropping, it's time to broadcast that big dream — you never know who's listening. Someone out there holds the key to your success, just make sure they hear what you've got to say.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Looks like you're headed into a showdown, Taurus. Even if the pressure mounts, the Sun reminds you that your steely willpower is your secret weapon to coming out on top. Maintain your stance, and by the time the weekend rolls around, be ready to lay down the law if anyone dares to push your limits. It's all about knowing your worth and protecting your peace, says Venus.

POWER DAY Monday.

Think twice before you open your wallet to dazzle someone — make sure they genuinely appreciate the gesture. It's easy to get caught up in the moment, especially when trying to make an impression. But is this person really into what you're offering, or just the perks that come with it? Alongside this, refining your social media profile could help you communicate your essence more effectively.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





A revelation comes knocking this week. What you once put on a pedestal might suddenly seem lacklustre. It's all about evolving and realising that not everything that glitters is gold. And speaking of glitter, be extra cautious with offers that promise the moon. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. A little healthy scepticism will go a long way in protecting your interests.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Ready for that challenging chat? This week, it's your move, and the response will likely be more positive than anticipated. As you express yourself openly, you'll discover a newfound respect not just from others, but for yourself too. Riding on that wave of positivity, consider giving your home a facelift on Saturday. With Venus enhancing your eye for beauty, small aesthetic touches completely uplift your space.

POWER DAY Sunday.

A friend's wild suggestion might just be genius in disguise. This unexpected, radical idea could either revitalise a project you've been tinkering with or steer you toward a thrilling new venture. Meanwhile, Saturn reminds you to keep things clear and structured in your relationships. Single? Be mindful not to let your fears or old patterns mess up a good thing.

POWER DAY Thursday.

It's official: your birthday month is here as the Sun lights up your sign! This solar shift marks a prime period for visualising what you want the next year of your life to look like. Start manifesting NOW. Whether it's a career leap, a personal transformation, or a commitment to cultivate healthier relationships, now's the moment to line up your shots for the coming year.

POWER DAYS Sunday and Thursday.

This week presents a financial fork in the road. One option is solid, the other? Not so trustworthy. When it comes to money, sticking with the reliable choice is the smartest move. On a lighter note, a chance meeting could bring an old friend back into your life or, even more exciting, introduce you to a potential soul mate.

POWER DAY Monday.

Mercury might have you feeling unusually suspicious or wary — maybe you're reading too much into things. It's important to step back and realise that it's just a temporary cosmic influence messing with your perception. As for updating your look, Venus is all about the planning phase right now. Sketch out what you want to change, but save the actual transformation for later.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Saturn and Pluto are like your personal trainers in the gym of life; they push because they know you have more energy in reserve. Take on their challenge and push your boundaries; you might just break through to new levels of accomplishment. And if you can't travel right now, no worries. Consuming some captivating online content offers your brain the stimulating escape it's craving.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Saturn has you in a frugal mindset, encouraging you to be shrewd with your finances. It's all about bargain hunting and managing your money smartly, so keep a tight grip on that wallet. Thanks to Pluto, your influence is strong this week; there couldn't be a better time to vocalise your needs and desires. Whether it's a raise, a favour, or something more personal, don't hesitate to make your case.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Pluto steers you back towards a past passion that's been collecting dust on the back shelf of your mind. While Saturn has had you focused on serious stuff, La Luna is about to lighten things up. Look forward to the weekend when a dazzling event or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is the break in the clouds you've been waiting for.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia.

