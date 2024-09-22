HOROSCOPES: Showdowns, revelations, and a fork in the road — Libra season has arrived.

Pluto steers you back towards a past passion that's been collecting dust on the back shelf of your mind. While Saturn has had you focused on serious stuff, La Luna is about to lighten things up. Look forward to the weekend when a dazzling event or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is the break in the clouds you've been waiting for.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.