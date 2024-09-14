HOROSCOPES: It's time to confront those unresolved issues, Virgo.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 15. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Feeling extra critical of yourself lately? Neptune's got a message for you: ease up! Let go of the harsh self-judgment and focus on your progress. You're doing better than you think. Wednesday's eclipse is the perfect time to reset your mindset, bringing a major shift in how you see yourself. Take this celestial chance to elevate your self-belief and adopt an approach that won't be easily shaken.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Mars is firing up your ability to communicate, helping you articulate your thoughts and desires more clearly and confidently. Now's the time to push for what you want — people are listening. The eclipse signals the end of a friendship that's been taking more than giving or a goal that's simply run its course. Release it with grace and appreciate the lessons it brought.

POWER DAY Saturday.

A friend's unexpected confession this week could give you the edge you've been hoping for. Whether it's insight, a handy tip, a secret shortcut or an opportunity, this revelation will help push you forward. The lunar eclipse is working its magic, outlining a new life path aligning with your core values. Pay attention to where the universe is pushing you — it's time for a total realignment.

POWER DAY Sunday.





Saturn teaming up with the Moon this week signals you to learn something new, honing a talent or sharpening a skill. This is your chance to level up and grow in ways that will benefit you personally or professionally in the long run. If the eclipse throws a curveball at your plans, don't stress — it's just a detour that's leading you exactly where you're meant to be.

POWER DAY Monday.

Wednesday's eclipse is all about clearing out the emotional clutter that's been weighing you down. Whether it's an old grudge, lingering insecurities, or past heartbreaks, it's time to let them go. You'll feel lighter and ready for what's next. Singles, stepping outside your usual circle might just lead to an exciting love connection — don't be afraid to explore new options. Couples, expect an exciting, last-minute invite.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

The eclipse on Wednesday eradicates those energy-suckers out of your life, making room for the ones who genuinely have your back. Surrounding yourself with wholesome, positive influences is key to your success. Comet Chiron arrives to heal an old emotional scar, though it might mean facing some challenging memories in the process. Don't shy away — healing comes from confronting what's been left unresolved.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Flattery can win you some brownie points this week, but make sure you don't compromise your self-respect. Stay true to yourself, no matter how sweet the compliments. The eclipse on Wednesday highlights the need for a health reboot. If you've been running yourself ragged, now's the time to hit the reset button and come up with fresh strategies to get your glow on.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

The Sun brings clarity to a strained friendship, allowing you to finally understand what's changed. Whether it's time to talk things out or simply accept the shift and move on, you'll come to terms with the new dynamic. Your love life might feel a little off-kilter, but this could lead to an honest conversation that brings you closer together. Single? A prerequisite list rewrite is due.

POWER DAY Monday.

Your home becomes a hotbed of inspiration, with out-of-the-box ideas and lively family conversations flying around. Whether it's a spontaneous brainstorm or a meaningful heart-to-heart, the electric energy motivates you to step out of complacency and into action. Mercury spots something that you might have completely overlooked on the weekend. It's the missing piece to a puzzle or a game-changing detail that finally shifts the needle.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Saturn's laying down the law this week, asking you to set some serious, self-loving boundaries. What or who has been crossing the line lately? It's time to decide what you're no longer willing to tolerate and follow through with concrete action. A big conversation about money is on the horizon, so arm yourself with all the facts and figures before heading into the discussion.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

This Wednesday's eclipse wipes the slate clean when it comes to old financial habits and patterns, giving you the chance to start fresh and welcome a new chapter of abundance. As Saturday rolls around, kick back with your friends, soak up the divine feminine energy, and let those meaningful connections nourish your soul. Sometimes, a full heart is the best currency.

POWER DAY Monday.

The eclipse in your sign delivers a transformational shift that sees you questioning everything and everyone in your life. You might feel like the rug's been pulled out from under certain relationships or systems you once trusted. But here's the thing; sometimes losing faith in others is the cosmos' way of guiding you back to faith in yourself. The old foundations may be crumbling, but your inner strength is rising. Make self-belief your superpower.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

