HOROSCOPES: It's time to confront those unresolved issues, Virgo.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 15.
Feeling extra critical of yourself lately? Neptune's got a message for you: ease up! Let go of the harsh self-judgment and focus on your progress. You're doing better than you think. Wednesday's eclipse is the perfect time to reset your mindset, bringing a major shift in how you see yourself. Take this celestial chance to elevate your self-belief and adopt an approach that won't be easily shaken.