HOROSCOPES: It's time to confront those unresolved issues, Virgo.

The eclipse in your sign delivers a transformational shift that sees you questioning everything and everyone in your life. You might feel like the rug's been pulled out from under certain relationships or systems you once trusted. But here's the thing; sometimes losing faith in others is the cosmos' way of guiding you back to faith in yourself. The old foundations may be crumbling, but your inner strength is rising. Make self-belief your superpower.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.