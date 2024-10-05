HOROSCOPES: Resets, relationships, and trusting your intuition.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 29. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Saturn's got you looking at your relationships with fresh eyes. If there's a truth you've been sidestepping, this week, you'll be forced to face it. Doing so brings clarity and acceptance. On the practical side, Venus illuminates a smart home-related money move. Whether it's a renovation, buying new furniture, or even shifting your living situation, you're in a position to make a decision that'll bring lasting value.

POWER DAY Saturday.

The universe is asking you to give back, whether by lending your time to your social circle, volunteering locally, or donating to a cause that matters to you. This experience brings the kind of feel-good moment you won't want to pass up. If you're heading out of town, a delay or minor hiccup might test your patience, but it's nothing you can't handle with a cool head.

POWER DAY Thursday.

The Moon dials up your intuition, especially with your go-to person. It'll feel like you can finish each other's sentences or sense their mood without a word spoken. Trust that inner knowing. By Saturday, Pluto steps in, reminding you to stand firm. Whether in relationships or your career, it's time to assert your value and make sure you're getting what you're worth.

POWER DAY Saturday.

A friend drops a surprising confession or pitches a wild idea this week. Be honest with her; she needs your honest opinion, not what you think she wants to hear. On Wednesday, a softer approach to love is your secret weapon. A compassionate tone turns a casual chat into something intriguing if you're single. If you're taken, a little extra warmth could reignite the flame and bring back that effortless closeness you love.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week, you're done with the superficial chit-chat. You're craving deep, authentic conversations that cut straight to the core — no sugarcoating, no fluff. By Saturday, Neptune helps clear away those nagging doubts, like imposter syndrome or fears of not having enough. You'll feel a shift by week's end, and like a phoenix reborn, step into your power with a fresh perspective and renewed confidence.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week, Mercury steps in if someone's pressing you for a favour or money, making it surprisingly easy to say "no" without feeling guilty. You're setting boundaries, and it feels good! Singles, love may sneak up through a friendship that turns into something unexpectedly romantic. Couples hit their creative stride, making it the perfect time to collaborate on a DIY project or an ambitious business plan.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Saturn gives you the push you need to kick a toxic habit to the curb or ignore that well-meaning but bad advice you've been holding onto. Whether it's doomscrolling before bed or taking someone's outdated opinions to heart, you'll feel a weight lifted once you finally drop it. By Tuesday, Venus and Mars crank up your sexual charisma. And the Moon delivers a wellbeing breakthrough or valuable health strategy around Thursday.

POWER DAY Monday.

An emotional conversation is coming, and while it may feel heavy, remember that silence can speak volumes — don't feel pressured to have all the answers right away. Let the moment breathe. Romance is swirling around you this week, but sitting back and waiting to be swept off your feet won't get you anywhere. Take the lead and set the tone for how you want things to unfold. The cosmic ball's in your court!

POWER DAY Saturday.

A personal or work-related relationship hits a roadblock this week, no thanks to Jupiter's retrograde. It's not the end of the road — just a little speed bump. Be patient and let things play out. By Saturday, Pluto's got your back, pushing you to stop playing it safe. If you've been flying under the radar, it's time to be audacious, speak up, and show the world what you've been keeping hidden.

POWER DAY Monday.

When Pluto goes direct in your sign, it sets in motion a powerful reset. Your identity, relationships, finances, career, and even your sense of purpose are all being reshaped as you enter the final phase of a transformational journey. Over the next three months, you'll tie up loose ends and close out old cycles. This is your phoenix moment. Burn away what no longer serves you, and rise renewed, stronger, and fully aligned with your highest self.

POWER DAY Saturday.

That vivid dream or random gut feeling? It's not just your imagination; your sixth sense is trying to get your attention. Maybe it's about someone's true intentions or a situation you've been avoiding. Trust your instincts and dig deeper. On the money front, some Aquarians get a helping hand from their in-laws, while others lock in a skills-boosting course or finally hit 'book now' on that dream trip.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Think of Mars as the wingman pushing you to quit waiting and chase what you want in love. No more subtle hints. Take the lead, whether that's sending the first message or planning something extra special. By Friday, you'll stumble across a money hack or educational course that sharpens your financial smarts, making your wallet (and future self) grateful.

POWER DAY Monday.

