HOROSCOPES: What the Scorpio new moon means for you.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 3.

The universe has a way of sneaking magic into mundane moments this week. While you're wrapped up in your daily rhythm — sweating through your workout or swinging by a friend's — someone strolls into your world, and the conversation just flows. And with Venus championing raw honesty, those unfiltered opinions of yours become pure gold. No more sugarcoating; the realest version of you is exactly what people need right now.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Get ready for conversations that cut straight through the fluff this week. Those casual catch-ups transform into heart-to-hearts that leave you feeling alive and understood. If you're coupled up, your partner's ideas hits different right now — they see something you've been missing. Flying solo? Pay attention to those subtle hints from friends about introducing you to someone. A connection that's been forming in the background steps into focus.

POWER DAY Friday.

The cosmos sprinkles magic on everything partnership-related this week. Romance blossoms, and those business deals you've been nurturing finally click. Money-wise, Neptune steps in with practical advice: document everything and keep those receipts handy. By week's end, couples share a secret, while singles learn what a friend's kept quiet. The timing of this truth feels perfect — it's precisely what you needed to hear, even if you didn't know it.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Your inner battery is begging for a recharge this week. Those racing thoughts finally quiet down when you lean into calming rituals — maybe it's that meditation playlist you forgot about, or simply taking 10 deep breaths between meetings. Jupiter's influence brings unexpected shifts on Thursday, so stay light on your feet and keep that Plan B handy. What seems like a disruption might actually be the perfect excuse to try a different approach.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Time to quiet that inner critic that's been working overtime lately. You know the one — always questioning your choices, replaying conversations, keeping you up at night. The moment you start treating yourself with the same grace you give others, everything will shift. Mars charges into your sign on Monday, flooding you with extra oomph, but remember to take breaks between bursts of inspiration. Find your rhythm between action and rest.

POWER DAY Monday.

Those blurred lines between work and play could get interesting this week. Tread carefully when personal and professional worlds collide — while it might work brilliantly, it's worth considering all angles first. Sometimes, the riskiest moves bring the biggest rewards, but trust your instincts on timing. Venus' lunar link lights up everything home-related: whether you're finally tackling that renovation project or spotting the perfect property listing, there's real momentum around your domestic dreams.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Keep a close eye on your household budget this week; surprise expenses have a way of popping up right now. Stay realistic about what you can promise, especially where money's involved. Your generosity is admirable, but your bank account isn't limitless. As Venus locks horns with Uranus on Friday, someone unloads their emotional baggage at your door. Listen compassionately, but don't let their dramas become your responsibility.

POWER DAY Friday.

That creative dream (or, if you're a parent, your little one's latest obsession) comes with a price tag. But this isn't just about spending; it's investing in the potential that blooms later. While your wallet feels the stretch now, something tells you this matters more than the numbers suggest. By Thursday, Mercury's supportive angle to the North Node guides you toward a healthier daily routine, proving those stubborn habits can actually shift.

POWER DAY Sunday.

The Moon heightens your tech intuition this week — suddenly, those digital puzzles make perfect sense. Whether you're fixing glitchy devices or fine-tuning your online presence, your solutions flow naturally. Come Saturday, dig deeper into that family situation or property question. Something needs a closer look, and your attention to detail reveals what others missed. The smallest inconsistency could lead to an important discovery, so take your time with the fine print.

POWER DAY Monday.

Venus cuts through the financial fog this week; no more getting swayed by shiny promises or glossy pitches. Trust the numbers in front of you, not the what-ifs and maybes. Your clarity around money matters becomes razor-sharp, helping you spot the difference between genuine opportunities and clever marketing. The Moon guides your mental wellness by the weekend, whether talking things through, learning to set boundaries, or finally blocking out that me-time.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Trust those instincts tingling about certain people's true motives right now. Behind some of those grins, wheels are turning. Friday brings the Moon into your sign, and with it comes pure magic. Your confidence reaches new heights, making it the perfect time to speak from the heart or pivot directions. When Saturday calls for connection, let those big belly laughs with friends heal what needs healing.

POWER DAY Friday.

Wisdom arrives from an unlikely source when someone younger shares their unfiltered take on things. Their honesty carries weight, landing with perfect timing. Venus bathes you in her beauty this weekend, highlighting everything naturally magnetic about you. Maybe it's a new hairdo, a bolder lippy shade or simply a newfound swagger to your strut; people can't help but notice your glow. There's something about your energy right now that turns heads and draws admiration.

POWER DAY Monday.

