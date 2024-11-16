HOROSCOPES: Pathways are being laid and decisions need to be made.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 17. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

That dream you've been carrying since last year, the one that makes your heart race whenever you let yourself think about it? Pluto's breathing powerful life into it, turning those thoughts of 'what if' into 'ready or not'. This week, Pluto starts laying breadcrumbs toward something extraordinary. By Saturday, someone who sees straight into your soul shares a truth so profound, it'll shake your world awake.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Neptune weaves enchantment through your world, making love feel like it's touched by magic. Float with these romantic currents, but keep one hand on reality's anchor. When a financial collaboration beckons, pay attention. There's genuine gold here, provided this person shares your vision. Yet wisdom whispers that some paths are meant to be walked alone. Listen closely to what your inner voice says about timing.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Saturn illuminates a crossroad in your love life or profession — the one you've been turning over in your mind. The cosmos asks for commitment or closure — no more middle ground. The good news? Your judgement is especially clear now, showing which path serves your best future. When Mars triggers a disagreement this weekend, let silence be your shield. Sometimes, the greatest power lies in knowing when to stay above the fray.

POWER DAY Monday.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Post continues below.

Monday's Moon slides into your sign, turning your emotions up to full volume. One minute, you're flying high; the next, you're questioning everything — and that's perfectly okay. Get your hands in the dirt or walk barefoot in the grass when things feel wobbly. By Wednesday, drop that people-pleasing mask you've been wearing. Your raw honesty wins hearts. Stuck in neutral? The Sun kicks your motivation into high gear by the weekend.

POWER DAY Monday.

Family loyalty is one thing, but sharing DNA doesn't mean sharing your sacred space. Pay attention to who brings light versus drama to your table. Mars taps you on the shoulder this week, reminding you that light and levity aren't just luxuries but essential medicines for your soul. Thursday's Moon brings romance into focus, painting your love life in dreamy colours. Get ready for your heart to skip a beat.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Take the pressure off your connections and let things flow naturally. No heavy conversations or relationship-defining moments are needed right now; sometimes, the magic happens when you stop pushing so hard. Let playful energy lead the way. When Saturday's Moon rolls in, it illuminates those tired old narratives. You know the ones — about what you can and can't do. Your next chapter is yours to write. Make it amazing!

POWER DAY Monday.

Venus has you eyeing your space with fresh vision. It may be time to move that couch or finally hang those art pieces. Home decisions feel clearer this week, whether you're thinking of a new place or refreshing your current vibe. When a friend's quirks make you want to scream (you know exactly which ones), take a breath. Remember why you clicked with them in the first place. Their whole package makes them uniquely them.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Someone in your inner circle is quietly hoping you notice their efforts, whether it's your child's small victory or your partner's everyday wins. Don't hold back those words of pride they're craving. Sometimes, saying it out loud changes everything. Venus whispers some weekend wisdom: this isn't the time for harsh truths or keeping it real. A little honey in your words opens doors that blunt feedback would slam shut.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Your casual scrolling leads to gold when Mercury drops a game-changing beauty tip or style revelation in your feed. That random video or post? It's exactly what you've been looking for. By Friday, the Sun slides into your sign, kicking off your personal New Year. Your energy rises, your confidence glows, and everything feels possible again. Your birthday season arrives with a clear message: reinvention starts now. Happy upcoming solar return, Sagittarius!

POWER DAY Friday.

That work situation, sticky relationship or friendship drama trying to get under your skin? Saturn's got your back, helping you set boundaries without burning bridges. You know exactly where to draw that line now. But when things feel shaky, resist the urge to armour up and go cold. Try something different and let them see your vulnerable side. Sometimes, showing your heart is braver than protecting it.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Wednesday's a game-changer when Pluto settles into your sign for a two-decade journey of transformation. You have now entered your butterfly era, Aquarius. This isn't some slap-dash makeover; think slow, profound changes that reshape everything. Remember, your metamorphosis has divine timing, even when progress feels subtle. Meanwhile, Venus cranks up your intuition to high alert this Saturday. When your gut starts whispering about something being off, listen closely. Those instincts are spot on.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Family matters get Saturn's special attention this week, addressing and clearing out emotional cobwebs or turning domestic dreams into reality. Love shows up in the smallest of details for couples, while singles get that sweet solo time they've been craving. Friday's got lucky vibes written all over it, but here's the catch: good fortune loves Fish who show up ready to work. Your willingness to put in the hard yards makes all the difference.

POWER DAY Monday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.