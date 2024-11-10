HOROSCOPES: Everything is clicking into place this week.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 10. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

A mentor moment is coming — watch for an accomplished woman who's 'been there, done that' advice lands at precisely the right time. Her journey mirrors your ambitions, and how she speaks about success makes it possible. Later in the week, Mercury and Saturn team up, turning those hesitant 'maybes' into confident action. Stop overthinking and second-guessing yourself, and make that crucial first move.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

La Luna encourages a style refresh. Whether it's a different hair colour or the outfit you bought but haven't dared to wear, now's the time to own it. Your instincts about what suits you (and what doesn't) are spot on this week. When Saturday's Full Moon lights up your sign, everything clicks into place. That project you've been quietly developing or that promising connection? They reach a defining moment that proves you've been right all along.

POWER DAY Saturday.

The rumour mill churns overtime this week, but take those juicy stories with a healthy dose of scepticism. What sounds like solid intel might be missing crucial pieces. Venus sharpens your financial instincts, but the full moon whispers that it's time for steady moves, not wild gambles. When Thursday rolls around, give yourself permission to step back and breathe. In the quiet, you'll find the clarity you need.

POWER DAY Monday.

Don't let disappointment cloud your perspective when someone can't follow through as planned. Maybe they missed that deadline, forgot an anniversary, or had to cancel plans last minute — their intention was pure, even if the execution wasn't. The stars highlight giving energy this week — whether you're helping your friend pack boxes or volunteering at the local shelter. Good karma flows from every act of kindness.

POWER DAY Saturday.

A new healthy habit works some unexpected magic on your appearance. It could be a sleep ritual that's finally working, a commitment to clean eating, or a new workout that just clicks. Your glow gives it away, and others notice, too. Mercury plays matchmaker, connecting you with a co-planner or partner whose skills complement yours. That group project or celebration you're organising falls into place effortlessly, with both of you bringing your unique strengths.

POWER DAY Monday.

Neptune blurs the facts around a household task or family decision. Something feels off about the timing or the details, but it's hard to put your finger on why. Don't rush the process; this foggy feeling is trying to tell you something. Saturn brings no-nonsense energy by the weekend, helping you make that important call. But slow down and check every detail before you're all in or all out.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Watch: The horoscopes working out. Article continues below.

Thursday's moon awakens your sensual side, but this isn't just about physical chemistry — you're craving a more profound connection that feels electric and lasting. Meanwhile, Jupiter teaches you a fantastic new skill that could seriously fatten your wallet. Maybe you'll finally launch that podcast or explore photography on the side. Either way, these could grow into side hustles that feel as rewarding as they are lucrative.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Jupiter's in indulgence mode, encouraging you to enjoy life's sweetness — culinary treats, self-care, and sex. Give yourself permission to savour it all. By the end of the week, your natural charisma is on full display, whether it's wowing people with a brilliant work idea or leaving a lasting impression at a social event. People are hypnotised by your energy this week, so put yourself out there.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week's Full Moon offers a wake-up call on what's been holding you back. Are you taking on too much for others, spreading yourself thin, and forgetting to take care of yourself? In love, all the energy you've poured into a relationship comes full circle this week, bringing a sense of closeness and ease. Singles, keep swiping—someone special is just a profile away.

POWER DAY Monday.

Venus sashays into your sign on Tuesday, and suddenly, you're on everyone's radar. You're wearing a quiet confidence like a second skin. However, choose carefully who you let in on your good news. Some people have your back; others bring negativity. Remember, protecting your blessings is as important as sharing them. Surround yourself with good souls who celebrate you — they're the ones who deserve a front-row seat.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Family or friends that feel like family are in plot-twist mode this week. That meticulously organised routine? Time to throw it out the window. The more you expect the unexpected — yes, even if it involves someone camping in your living room — the smoother everything flows. This week, your best strategy is having no strategy at all. Watch how breaking your own rules leads to surprising wins.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Mars supercharges your to-do list this week, turning overwhelming deadlines into manageable chunks. Everything flows with surprising ease; your focus is razor-sharp, and your efficiency skyrockets. By the weekend, Saturn brings wisdom around that difficult talk you've been avoiding — maybe it's clearing the air with a friend or having a money chat with your partner. No need to force it now. Trust in divine timing.

POWER DAY Saturday.

