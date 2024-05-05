HOROSCOPES: It's all eyes on you this week, Taurus.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 5. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

The new moon in your financial sector motivates you to examine your spending and earning potential more closely. You're now pinpointing ways to save more effectively and uncovering opportunities to boost your income. This lunation offers clear insights. Treat it like hitting the reset button on your finances: it's time to discard outdated habits and adopt new, smarter strategies. Start a new chapter in managing your money — it could bring a breakthrough.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week's new moon has all eyes on you, Taurus, especially with Venus in your sign. It highlights your image and how you see yourself. While the mirror reflects one aspect, remember, you're more than just appearances. Explore your self-worth. Also, this week could have you questioning why the spotlight hasn't yet found you. Let your standout traits lead the way this week — they're what truly define you.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Brace for an emotionally charged week with the moon illuminating your sign on Thursday and Friday. Feeling overwhelmed? Use that surge to sort through what really matters to you. You're likely rethinking your priorities and what you value most. It’s a great week to realign your life to better match those insights. Put your needs front and centre. It's about time you topped your list.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





Your social life gets a vibrant boost under this week's new moon — perfect timing for making some stellar new connections at work or play. Wednesday's lunation expands your social circle to include more people who just 'click' with you. Still, it's more than fun and games. La Luna highlights how much you thrive when surrounded by people who truly get you. These connections? They're pure gold. This week, enjoy the richness they bring to your life.

POWER DAY Saturday.

The Sun and Saturn supercharge your productivity. Not only are you ticking off items from your to-do list, you're crushing them, especially around the house. But it's more than just clearing chores. It's about hitting the marks on goals that truly matter to you, from professional milestones to personal ambitions. Sure, Saturn insists on hard work, but you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in. The payoff? Absolutely worth the effort.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Mercury's link to asteroid Chiron makes this a beautiful week to heal an emotional wound. If feelings of vulnerability have kept your heart under lock and key, consider this the perfect time to let those walls down. Sometimes, shedding those old fears and stepping forward without them can feel liberating. This week's astrology allows you to move toward your best self, leaving hesitations behind, building trust, and welcoming closer connections.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Wednesday's new moon opens a door to financial gains through teamwork. This could mean joining business forces or teaming up with a social media influencer. On a personal note, partnering with someone who offers emotional, spiritual and mental support is invaluable. These alliances help you navigate a challenge and feel supported in the process. Choose your partners wisely — those who bolster your spirit as well as your ventures.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Your partner might surprise you this week, but it'll be the kind of insight that brings you two closer, not one that drives a wedge. Be on the lookout for potential collaborations, too. A contract or an invitation to join forces could land in your lap. On another note, a friend might finally drag you to that personal training session they've been raving about or convince you to start a book club together.

POWER DAY Monday.

Implement a new routine this week. It might sound mundane, but it's the small daily habits that genuinely shape your results. Think of it like planting seeds in a garden — each tiny seed can grow into something spectacular. With the new moon's arrival, you're setting up new practices and adopting a refreshed mindset that could transform your entire outlook. Beyond simple improvements, this lunation inspires you to lead a healthier, happier and fuller life.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

You can be hard to get to know, holding back until trust has been firmly established. But when the Sun and Saturn connect on Tuesday, it's your cue to open your heart, whether in friendship or love. This could also spill into a creative venture, like writing a book. Be discerning about the people you trust and the dreams you buy into, but don't let caution steal the sweetness of new experiences.

POWER DAY is Monday.

This week, your principles are tested as Saturn and Pluto link up in a rare celestial event. You may be tempted to walk the line between what's right and not-so-right. Caught at a crossroads? Consider where you want to be in five years. Do your current choices pave the way to that future? Think about whether your actions today support where you aim to be tomorrow.

POWER DAY Monday and Tuesday.

A quick getaway is in your stars, whether for work or pleasure. If the dream vacation you've been manifesting isn't feasible now, consider a local, budget-friendly alternative. The key is to give yourself a break. If tensions with a neighbour have been brewing, you will likely find common ground soon. It's also a wonderful week to reconnect with a sibling — they might have some exciting news to share with you.

POWER DAY Saturday.





