HOROSCOPES: Your nurturing nature is front and centre, Cancer.

This Wednesday, as the Moon drifts through your 12th house, you'll feel a wave of nostalgia. Memories might bubble up, some sweet, some bittersweet — welcome them. These moments shaped you. If you find yourself missing the past, it's alright; it shows how precious those times were. Why not share these feelings? Call your number one person and let them know the impact they've had on your life. It's a beautiful week to connect and share your heart.

POWER DAY Friday.

Expect a little friction from a friend around Wednesday. Keep calm. A level-headed approach is your best strategy. When Friday rolls around, the Moon encourages you to take it easy. Hold off on launching any big plans. This is your cue to chill out and treat yourself. Unwind with a captivating novel or a relaxing bath. It's all about rejuvenating your mind, body and spirit this weekend.

POWER DAY Saturday.

You're often praised for your intelligence, but this week, it's all about showing off your compassion. Mercury, your planetary ruler, is setting the stage for some serious soul healing. Whether patching up old relationship rifts or letting go of regret, tap into this forgiving energy. It's a powerful time for emotional renewal and forging deeper connections. Use this celestial support to bridge gaps and heal old wounds.

POWER DAY Sunday.





You shine as the caregiver of the zodiac, and under the influence of Asteroid Ceres, your nurturing side is front and centre. While you're selective about whom you let in, this week, look out for a fresh face who might need a dose of your warmth. Opening up a little will make this person feel welcome, with the bonus of enriching your friendship circle.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week, the Moon lights up your social life, drawing you out to connect with friends. It's great to mingle and share laughs but remember to keep a filter on. As the conversations flow, carefully choose which details to share — some topics are better left for another time. Just think twice before divulging too much, especially opinions that might not be well-received by everyone. A little discretion now can save you from future headaches.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week, Mercury and asteroid Chiron encourage you to soften your defences in your closest relationships. While you're skilled at safeguarding your emotions, consider the strength in vulnerability. Perhaps there's a conversation you've been avoiding that could unlock new layers of understanding. Open up and express yourself, but don't abandon your discernment either. It's not about losing your boundaries but about enriching connections as you deepen emotional intimacy through sincere sharing.

POWER DAY Sunday.

This week, let La Luna reinvigorate your health. Find your glow, whether through a yoga session that lights you up from within or a protein-packed smoothie routine. Stuck in bed with the sniffles? Use this time to plot your comeback. Dive into wellness blogs or check out the latest meal-prepping videos. You'll find inspiration in the stories of others transitioning to a healthier lifestyle or revamping their fitness regimens.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week's cosmic energy invites you to step out of the shadows and bask in some light-hearted fun. While you're adept at navigating deep emotional waters, a little levity could do wonders for your soul. Play a board game, join a trivia night, or just goof around with friends. You'll still be the profound, passionate person you are, but with a sprinkle of carefree joie de vivre to balance out the intensity.

POWER DAY Saturday.

With La Luna illuminating your home sector, you'll appreciate the comforts of your own space more than ever. Consider this week an invitation to stay put and soak up the contentedness of home life. Throw on your trackies and have some quality people over for a casual bite and good conversation. It's all about realising that sometimes, the best moments don't require a journey further than your front door.

POWER DAY Friday.

It's a wonderful week to articulate your thoughts. Under Mercury's influence, your words carry more weight and warmth this week. Whether you're discussing plans with a partner, ideas with a collaborator, or feelings with a best friend, speak with authenticity. There's nothing more rewarding than sharing from the heart and feeling truly understood. Remember to reciprocate by being an attentive listener — empathic dialogue is a two-way street.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

La Luna illuminates your finances, urging you to settle an outstanding money matter. Keep emotions in check because rational, well-planned actions will lead you to success. Yet, don't ignore your instincts either — if something feels wrong, it probably is. Distinguishing between knee-jerk reactions and strategic financial moves is crucial. Mastering the balance between emotion and strategy will empower you to make wise monetary choices this week.

POWER DAY Monday.

On Wednesday, as the Moon enters your sign, embrace all your emotions, from the nostalgic to the now. Should a poignant memory surface, allow yourself to fully experience it, whether it brings smiles or tears. If tougher feelings emerge, approach them gently and at your own rhythm. A supportive conversation with a friend, family member or therapist can make all the difference as you process these feelings. Expect a breakthrough by week's end.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

