HOROSCOPES: Your charisma is on the rise, Gemini!

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 2.

A planetary boost to your communication sector urges you to voice a concern, belief or opinion. While you're typically upfront, your off-the-cuff remarks can sometimes lead to misunderstandings. However, Thursday's new moon strongly supports expressing yourself clearly and effectively. With this week's celestial uptick, your ideas will be heard, and your efforts will be successful. Speak your mind; the stage is set for your words to make an impact.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Venus boosts your cash flow, sparking a welcome upturn in your finances. If you've been thinking about revamping your budget or savings scheme, now’s the time to implement those plans. This week, expect a generous gift or gesture that shifts your perspective, leading to a powerful realisation about what’s truly valuable to you. You may even find that something once crucial to your happiness quietly loses its appeal.

POWER DAY Monday.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Story continues after video.

On Wednesday, a spectacular alignment of planets in your sign makes you the centre of attention. This celestial extravaganza inspires a revamp of your public persona. But it isn't about vanity; it's about making sure you’re heard and seen just right. With your charisma on the rise, you'll find it easier to get your points across and hold everyone's attention. It’s about time everyone recognises what you bring to the table.

POWER DAY Wednesday and Thursday.





As the world buzzes around you, you’re hiding out in hermit mode, focusing inward. Use this downtime as a powerful planning phase. Think of it as your personal strategy retreat, where you can quietly connect the dots and envision your future moves. Thursday's new moon provides inspiration, helping you craft a clever plan for your next steps. Use this reflective period to design your blueprint for greater happiness and success in life and work.

POWER DAY Thursday.

A connection that could alter your trajectory is just around the corner. It could unfold at a networking event under Thursday's new moon or somewhere unexpected, like a birthday party where you cross paths with a VIP instrumental to your big ambitions. Make it a point to accept any invites that come your way — each one is a potential gateway to a golden opportunity. Keep your calendar open and your social game strong!

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Your career is in the spotlight, with a cluster of planets at the top of your chart lighting the way. While the cosmos sets the stage with opportunities and people taking notice, the real work is up to you. Step through open doors, ensure you're heard in key conversations, and confidently highlight your contributions. For non-professional Virgos, an inspired idea emerges on Wednesday. Develop a clear action plan to turn that vision into reality.

POWER DAY Monday.

Your week is charged with energy and clarity, thanks to a favourable alignment between the Sun and Venus. It's as if the world's details and beauties are magnified just for you. Suddenly, every cup of coffee tastes richer, and every conversation feels deeper. Challenges and negativity seem to shrink away. As you hone in on your blessings and the beauty around you, you'll find that more of it comes your way.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Thursday's new moon unveils new financial prospects as you decide between two money moves. You may be weighing the benefits of a solid stock investment against starting a small side business or choosing between selling a valuable item you no longer need or holding onto it for sentimental reasons. A choice will be necessary, and La Luna advises you to weigh the long-term consequences and scrutinise the terms and conditions closely.

POWER DAY Monday.

Venus and the Sun sync up perfectly on Wednesday, making beautiful music in your relationship zone. Now's your chance to redefine your love expectations. Couples feel like they're falling for each other all over again, while singles are set up nicely to spark something new. Forget sticking to your usual type or partner checklist — shake things up and start fresh. Ditch old expectations and just go with what feels right in your heart.

POWER DAY Monday.

The cosmos aligns in your health sector this Wednesday and Thursday, encouraging a revamp of your fitness routine. This week sees you getting your glow on from the inside out. If you've been burning the candle at both ends, whether at work or in your social life, now is the time to prioritise your well-being. So, step away from the screen, minimise those sugary treats and swap those late-night emails for some radical self-care instead.

POWER DAY Monday.

Love takes centre stage this week. With Venus, the Sun, and the new Moon jazzing up your romance sector, you'll find yourself on a date straight out of a movie — think laughter, deep conversations, and those euphoric butterflies in your stomach. If you're flying solo, self-love is where it's at. Romance yourself and go all out. Adopt a kinder inner dialogue or splurge on that little luxury you've been denying yourself.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Whether you're getting crafty with a new DIY project or welcoming the arrival of a new family member, it's a busy bustling week on the home front. Savour the love and support that surrounds you and celebrate your blessings. This week, your home is your creative hotspot, so consider setting up a studio or designated workspace. And if you're on the job hunt, now’s a great time to go after that dream role with gusto!

POWER DAY Monday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia.

