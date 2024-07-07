HOROSCOPES: Solitude is your superpower this week, Cancer.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 7. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Feeling a little lost or stuck, Aries? Ask for help — you might be surprised by how close support really is. Thursday is ideal for diving into home repairs and decluttering, bringing order and functionality back into your space. As the weekend rolls in, your creativity peaks. Tap into your inner artist and craft something truly unique and reflective of your inner vision.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Initiate an uncomfortable discussion this week. Facing those tricky topics directly may lead to an important breakthrough. Venus and Neptune's touch brings some flair to your home. Show off your kids' artwork or another beautiful piece that catches your eye. When Pluto's influence hits, you might clash with your mum, sister or aunt. Stay firm and keep your composure.

POWER DAY Monday.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Story continues after video.

Your timing couldn't be better when Jupiter lines up with the Moon's Node. Jump at any opportunity on Wednesday. Received an exciting invite? Don't hesitate — accept it! Get out there, socialise, and have some fun with quality people. When Venus and Pluto cross paths on Saturday, it's time to watch your wallet. A bit of saving this weekend can help you avoid buyer's regret later.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





Solitude is your superpower this week. With Jupiter and the Moon's Node in your subconscious zone, time alone recharges your spirit and reboots your energy levels. When Venus and Pluto team up, invest your energy into relationships and causes that matter. This focus will bring meaningful rewards. Finances look up by Friday. Take control with confidence, and get on top of your budget.

POWER DAY Monday.

The Moon's Node sprinkles romance into your life. Whether single or paired, love is looking up, and dreams might come true. As Venus enters your sign on Friday, watch your confidence and charm skyrocket. Get ready to be the centre of attention! Carving out time to yourself, away from the spotlight, might seem like a tall order, but it's a must for your mental health.

POWER DAY Friday.

This week, the moon nestles in your sign from Tuesday to Friday, intensifying your emotional landscape. Embrace each emotion that surfaces, and don't be afraid to feel deeply. Meanwhile, a friend pushes your limits due to Venus and Neptune's influence. Weigh if they're worth your emotional investment. Also, explore spiritual curiosities this week, but stay alert for any deceitful characters along the way.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

With the moon highlighting your subconscious, pay close attention to your dreams this week — they have something important to say. Also, under Venus and Neptune's influence, consider updating your wishlist to reflect new ambitions and bigger, brighter future goals. If a spat with a friend pops up over the weekend (due to Pluto), focus on the happier times to smooth things over.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Jupiter heralds a financial boon, possibly through a well-timed investment or collaboration. At the same time, the Sun and Saturn encourage you to turn your travel fantasies into concrete plans. Don't just think about it, book that trip! You might need to push back against some sneaky moves this week. Your inner strength is your best guard against anyone trying to pull the strings.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Jupiter and the Moon's Node highlight this week's pivotal love lesson: success happens when you stick together. For singles, being selective is the pathway to finding the right partner. Saturn underscores the importance of connections with quality people for your soul's nourishment. As the week closes, Venus and Neptune prepare you for an encounter with an extraordinary woman that could be super impactful.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Thank Jupiter for that burst of energy and turn it into action — hit the gym, jump-start a creative venture or tackle an overdue task. A long, brisk walk will also do nicely. This week, you're a productivity powerhouse, especially on Thursday when the Sun and Saturn sync up. Also, Venus brings good news for your wallet, enhancing your financial moves from investments to tax strategies.

POWER DAY: Thursday.

Unleash your creativity this week: It's time to break moulds, think outside the box and invent new possibilities. Harness this energy to brainstorm and map out innovative solutions to any challenges you're facing. On Thursday, stay tuned for a valuable health insight that could be a game-changer. With Venus influencing Friday, passion and purpose intensify, breathing new life into romantic relationships and professional partnerships.

POWER DAY Monday.

Turn your home into a recharge zone this week with Jupiter's help. Kick back, recharge, and enjoy the peace. Spend some downtime indoors to recharge your batteries. On Thursday, Saturn gives you the grit to tackle and overcome a challenging obstacle with finesse. Neptune steps in on Friday, inspiring you to experiment with your appearance and try something new in your wardrobe.

POWER DAY Friday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.