HOROSCOPES: You may need to tighten the budget this week, Cancer.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 14. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

It's time to make a calculated financial move. Research thoroughly, then proceed with a mix of boldness and prudence. On Wednesday, imaginative thinking could lead to a revolutionary idea. As the weekend approaches, keep things light and bright. Adopt a chill approach and watch those work or home hiccups become no big deal. It's like turning life's volume down just enough to dance through your challenges.

POWER DAY Monday.

Eyeing a goal? Build a solid strategy and relentlessly pursue it; the results could be outstanding. Midweek, Uranus encourages you to break the mould. Adopt an innovative approach and let your unique personality shine. It's the perfect time to experiment with ideas that defy convention. Be bold and authentically you. If you're married, navigate in-law challenges calmly today. Others may be sketching out plans for a trip overseas.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Story continues after video.

At work, you're set for a rewarding week. Use this momentum at home, too, and power through your personal projects. It's a prime week to check off those lingering tasks and get ahead. In romantic matters, show your vulnerability — it will lead to a genuine conversation and authentic connection. And if a friendship needs fixing, your honesty will pave the way to renewed trust.

POWER DAY Monday.





Swap your regular workout for something more adventurous like Zumba, indoor rock climbing or laughter yoga. New fitness challenges outside the norm bring great rewards this week. Pluto reinvigorates your finances, but you might have to tighten your budget and rethink some expenditures. Should a friend surprise you with unexpected news, take a moment to collect your thoughts before responding with your natural compassion, as only you can.

POWER DAY Monday.

Leverage your stellar communication skills this week, whether you're smoothing over client concerns, crafting an influential social media post, or just chatting up a storm. Venus' alignment empowers you to confront and conquer both professional and personal challenges with gusto. Come Wednesday, the romantic Moon urges you to plan an unforgettable date night or to introspect your emotional needs if you're single.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Dreaming of a quick getaway? Hunt for the best travel deals before committing, and hold off on booking until your boss has approved your leave. The Moon's influence is ideal for diving into a juicy novel or a binge-worthy podcast — perfect holiday activities. Venus spices up your sex life this week, reminding you that the deepest and most satisfying intimacy starts with knowing and accepting yourself.

POWER DAY Monday.

Handle your finances wisely this week — those tempting quick-profit schemes might not pan out as expected. With the Moon sharpening your communication skills, a softer touch can be more effective than brute honesty — it's not what you say but how you say it. For those in a relationship, the stars turn up the heat. Single? That random chat could kickstart a thrilling new chapter.

POWER DAY Friday.

From Wednesday to Friday, the Moon spotlights your finances, suggesting shifts on the horizon. Now's your chance to tweak your spending plan. When an intriguing financial prospect arises, proceed cautiously — double-check the details first. Reinvigorate your relationships by stepping out of the usual routine; a surprise move can bring new zest and discoveries, whether with a sweetheart or a business ally.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week, keep an eye out for a dynamic woman brimming with innovative concepts and advice. When you cross paths, tune in — her insights are invaluable. As the Moon visits your sign midweek, it dredges up intense feelings. Face these emotions bravely. Thanks to Jupiter, your relationships are set to grow stronger, providing a safe haven for sharing and understanding your deepest thoughts.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Pay attention to your dreams this week — they could have an important insight to share. With the Moon gracing your sign on Thursday, consider if it's time for a new look. Step out of your fashion comfort zone and surprise yourself. By the weekend, you'll be in top form, breezing through your to-do list with plenty of energy to spare.

POWER DAY Friday.

If you bump heads with a male relative this week, remember that sometimes silence is the best strategy for maintaining peace. Pluto's influence pushes you to explore and improve your less favourable qualities. If your thoughts are running wild, pen them down. It's amazing how much clarity you'll find in your written words. Seeing your thoughts on paper magically untangles them.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Grab the chance to impress a big shot with the power to boost your career. Don't be shy, Pisces; share that gutsy idea. It could take off and exceed all your expectations. Come midweek, Saturn gives you the extra push to confidently back a big decision. Networking is ripe with opportunity; you might meet someone who can open doors for you.

POWER DAY Monday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.