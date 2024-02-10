HOROSCOPES: This is a week for big wins, Aquarius.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 11. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus enters your friendship zone, green-lighting your love life. If you're single, watch out for a shift in the air with a close friend. That easygoing banter? It could be the start of something more. And if you have a soft spot for someone in your work or networking circle, now's your chance to open up. For couples, plan a date that’s more about laughter and less about pressure. Think of it as hanging out with your best friend, who happens to be your partner. This week, friendship is a solid foundation for love.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

With a bustling cosmos at the zenith of your chart, you're laser-focused on your life's direction and how to achieve your goals. This isn't the time for half-measures; you're not just ready to hear 'yes', you're expecting it. And why shouldn't you? Your hard work deserves acknowledgement. Venus and Pluto are in your corner, giving you the tenacity and drive to reach those lofty heights. They're also aligning you with like-minded people who match your passion and big-picture thinking. This week is about harnessing that energy and making meaningful connections that propel you toward your ambitions.

POWER DAY Saturday.

With Mercury aligning with asteroid Chiron, your words have extra potency this week. It’s a prime time to think about using them to aid healing, whether for others or yourself. What needs to be said, Gemini? Perhaps it’s something challenging or hard to accept. Just speak from the heart, let honesty guide your words, and watch them work wonders. You could mend fences, bridge gaps, or even mediate between friends or family who are at odds. Your role could be crucial in healing rifts between those dear to you. Remember, this week, your words could be the cosmic balm that can soothe and repair.

POWER DAY Saturday.





Your finances are front and centre, with Mercury, Venus and Pluto illuminating your money sector. It’s a pivotal time – you might finally get that loan approval or devise a smart strategy to tackle debt. Consider touching base with a financial advisor — they could offer fresh, innovative ideas to boost economic growth. You’ll find well-intentioned advice coming from every direction — professionals, family, friends and possibly your partner. Still, you have a good sense of what needs to be done. Use others' advice as confirmation and inspiration, but trust your gut when making the final call.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Love is definitely in the air for singles, but stay sharp. While there’s a real chance of finding something lasting, watch out for those who seem overly intense or know too much about you too soon. It's all about balancing openness and caution — keep an eye out for red flags. Passion runs high for taken Leos, so why not surprise your partner with a spontaneous date or a sexy twist in the bedroom? Focus on what you can do for them rather than what you get in return. You'll be surprised at how rewarding it feels to see your sweetheart light up from your efforts.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Time to switch up your daily grind. Tackling the same tasks in a new way can lead to surprisingly better results. Right now, the stars are aligning to ramp up your motivation and energy, smoothing out any bumps slowing you down. You'll be unstoppable once you hit your stride, whether nailing a work project or reaching a fitness milestone. But amidst this surge of motivation, remember to stay tuned in to those around you. Success doesn't mean you have to sideline empathy. It's possible to chase your goals while still being considerate and understanding of others' needs.

POWER DAY Saturday.

As Venus sails into your romance zone, prepare for a little extra sparkle in your love life. Singles, while you might not stumble upon 'the one' just yet, you're bound to meet someone who makes your heart skip a beat. Whether it's a brief fling or something more, just enjoy the connection for what it is. You're worthy of feeling cherished and adored. For those already in a relationship, it's time to inject some extra charm. Plan a surprise date night or recreate your first date — something that rekindles those early flames. Above all, shake off the monotony and complacency — they’re the real romance killers.

POWER DAY Saturday.

This week, Mars and Pluto dial up the intensity, fuelling your drive to go after what — or who — fuels your fire. This energy surge is perfect for making strides in areas where you've felt stagnant. Be cautious — there’s a fine line between being assertive and overbearing, and being too forceful could backfire. The art lies in asserting yourself confidently without imposing on others. The key? Be bold, not brash. Confidence is good, but respect others' boundaries. Read the room, stay attuned to others' reactions, and you’ll avoid stepping on toes.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Carve out some time for a heart-to-heart with your sibling if you have one. They might be looking for guidance, and you're just the right person to offer it. If there’s tension between you, now's a good time to clear the air. It’s a step that not only mends your relationship but also brings peace to your family. On another note, big news arrives via email, text or snail mail this week. Mars might have you skimming through things too quickly, so slow down, especially when reviewing a contract or important document. Overlooking a small detail now could lead to headaches later.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Tread carefully in matters of love and female friendships. A little white lie could surface, whether you're telling it or receiving it. For some Capricorns, this is a deal-breaker, but understanding the intent behind the fib reveals it to be harmless for others. Before jumping to conclusions, take a moment to assess the situation — sometimes, the context can change your perspective. Still, don’t let yourself be swayed by guilt trips or manipulation. Addressing the untruth is critical, but approach the conversation with tact and understanding. It's all about balancing honesty with empathy.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

This week is a big one for you, Aquarius. With Mercury, Venus, Mars and Pluto all energising your sign, you're passionate about chasing what truly matters to you. This isn't about small wins, like finally balancing your monthly budget. Instead, you're geared up for something transformative that shifts your life's course. It's more about realising a deep-seated ambition or making a giant stride towards crafting the life you've always envisioned. Whether it's manifesting a new or existing relationship that surpasses expectations, or another personal goal, you're poised to make a substantial leap forward this week.

POWER DAY Tuesday and Saturday.

You're feeling it, Pisces: something's changing. It’s hard to put your finger on it. Still, with all the celestial activity in your spiritual zone, your spidey senses are tingling. Find a quiet spot — maybe your favourite nature hideaway or a calm meditation corner — and give yourself time to receive. The answers you're looking for will surface during a still moment. The best part? You don’t have to hustle to make things happen — the change you sense will simply unfold. Just stay present and welcome each new turn.

POWER DAY Wednesday.





