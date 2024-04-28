HOROSCOPES: You're getting a beauty boost this week, Taurus.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 28. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mars entering your sign on Wednesday is like a fresh wind at your back. You're filled with energy and motivation, making your to-do list seem manageable. This is a welcome change after the sluggishness you felt during Mercury's retrograde. Take this burst of productivity and run with it, but don't sprint. Mars can push you to rush, leading to slip-ups and accidents. Keep it steady, and you'll be amazed at what you achieve.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Venus, your ruling planet, comes home to your sign on Monday, giving you a beauty boost. Take a moment for self-enhancement. Maybe look into the latest beauty tech — like an AI-powered skincare app that analyses your complexion or a new LED mask promising a gorgeous glow. It's not about luxury, it's about feeling good in your skin. Because when you know you look good, you feel your sparkling best on the inside, too.

POWER DAY Monday.

Someone might be lurking in the background, trying to throw you off your game. Don't let anyone's negativity create self-doubt or unravel what you've worked hard to build. At work, this could be a colleague criticising your results. In your personal life, it could be a friend or family member. Focus on what you know to be true: you're strong, capable, and have earned your place. Stay confident and their efforts will fall flat.

POWER DAY Friday.





Show some love to your partner. Why not mix things up by surprising them with a spontaneous movie night or treating them to their favourite takeout with some good conversation on the side? This week, a small gesture is all it takes to make their day and bring you closer together. Give it a shot and see the magic unfold. Single? Zero in on that one person who is your rock, and show them the same appreciation.

POWER DAY Sunday.

When Venus reaches the zenith of your chart on Monday, it's your cue to start winning people over. Perfect timing to ask for a raise or promotion. Got a pitch for your boss? Wait until after Monday. Venus has your back. If you're not all about the work grind, this is still a great time to set some big goals, especially if they involve teaming up with another woman. You might even think about switching up your look. Venus makes it all feel more accessible.

POWER DAY Friday.

Money talks are looking good this week. Mars is linking you up with a finance-savvy guy who knows his stuff. On a personal note, if you're feeling stuck or scared, Mars pushes you to make that change. Time to put yourself out there and make it happen. Take the first step, and remember to pat yourself on the back for being brave.

POWER DAY Friday.

Mars is entering your relationship zone mid-week, so watch out for rising tensions that could spark arguments with your partner. If you've got something to say, be direct but not aggressive — being too harsh could lead to misunderstandings and make things worse. This shift could help break the deadlock on stalled negotiations, contracts, or agreements for others. Just ensure you're not rushing into anything without getting all the details. Take your time to avoid any unnecessary drama.

POWER DAY Monday.

Health and family are front and centre this week as your planets align on Friday. Some challenging work might need your full attention, but it's worth the effort. Just remember, ignoring the issues is the worst thing you can do. Address any problems directly as they pop up. Dealing with them head-on solves the immediate concerns and brings you one step closer to the balance you're looking for.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Venus enters your health zone, bringing a burst of energy and vitality. It's the perfect time to refresh your wellness routine and get that inner glow. This week, focus on feeling good from the inside out. Try some green beauty products, sip on smoothies, and catch up on rest. Improving your appearance is great, but remember, it starts from within. There's no shame in wanting to look as good as you feel, so go ahead and embrace the journey to a healthier you.

POWER DAY Friday.

The week begins with La Luna in your sign, which may stir feelings of emotional vulnerability. Instead of shutting down or putting up walls, try expressing your emotions. It can be cathartic and lighten the load. Consider speaking with a trusted woman, as the moon's energy is linked to females in astrology. Sharing your feelings can be the relief you need, helping you process the big emotions and move forward with clarity and confidence. A little openness goes a long way.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Pluto amps up your sense of community, which might be frustrating if you wish to do more for others. But remember, your compassion counts, even if you can't fix it all. Take care of yourself, especially on Wednesday and Thursday when the moon is in your sign. Make time to rest and recharge — the aim is to feel refreshed and ready to move forward when the time is right.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Mars jumps into your money zone starting Wednesday, pushing you to get serious about your budget and saving. But Venus wants to throw a wrench in those plans, tempting you to splurge. Life's all about balance, though, so treat yourself to a small indulgence this week while cutting back where you can. Keep it sensible and aim to balance spending and saving. This week's approach lets you manage your finances without missing out on life's pleasures.

POWER DAY Monday.





