70s furniture and... glass brick: The 6 home trends you'll see everywhere in 2023.

2022 has undoubtedly been the year of finding our true style after two years of being in our homes.

That means we redefined what we wore, who we hung out with and how we styled where we lived. That last one, in particular, was a biggie – because we spent way too much of our time staring at the same four walls. And then we wanted to redecorate those aforementioned walls.

We donated the old and brought in the new with a sense of vigour.

But now that 2022 is almost over and 2023 is right around the corner, it makes sense we might think about switching out what we used to love with something new that is feeding our decor-loving souls.

So, here are five home trends we're predicting we'll be seeing in 2023.

The return of the warm 90s neutral palette.

Last year was all about maximising our spaces with bold pops of colour – but trends are leaning towards cool neutral tones that consist of beige, brown and cream in 2023.

And this new home trend certainly feels reminiscent of the 90s.

To keep up with our returning appreciation for the era, some brands are making furniture that can adapt – that includes Bemz, which makes covers and legs for IKEA furniture.

There are also plenty of other subtle ways to incorporate the brown trend coming in – and that's by integrating it into your home accessories.

House of Hazar Indoor Cushions in Eric, $99.

Reliquia Tray in chocolate, $249.

Fazeek Two Wave Glasses in amber, $69.

70s furniture is making a comeback.

It is the death of minimal and the return of 1970s furniture in the home is proving that point HARD.

If you follow living and home accounts on Instagram and Pinterest, then you might have noticed some new trends popping up that feed into this 70s energy.

It was an era dedicated to earthy tones of mustard, tans, browns, ochres and soft oranges. There was lots of texture incorporated into living spaces – meaning fabrics like cotton, linen and anything textured was added into the home to add dimension.

Here are some different ways you can include the nostalgic trend in your home.

Kangaloon Lounge Chair, $539.40.

Elmetto Table Lamp, $387.

Ocean hues are becoming the accent colour of choice.

Interior Designer, Brie Turton, said in a viral TikTok video that whilst green is a popular and trendy colour, ocean blues are starting to be noticed by experts.

She says this comes down to the "movements" that we're seeing.





Beaumont Tiles Babylon Teal Crackle Gloss, $399 per sqm.





Understated rugs that make an impact.

Everybody loves a good rug. And thanks to the e-commerce world, it's become entirely possible to get one that suits your aesthetic delivered straight to your door with zero fumbly carries to your car.

The latest rug pages on IG are showing us that people are leaning towards something understated and sophisticated to line the floors of their homes.

Miss Amara is an option for those in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong as they make it possible to see how the rug will look in your home. Here are a few of our favourites.

Eniko Abstract Cream Washable Wool Rug, from $545.

Neride Orange and Cream Tribal Washable Rug, from $190.

Cabanela Cream and Beige Distressed Washable Rug, $190.

Glass bricks.

Look, this one is a little obscure, but there have been a LOT of glass brick inspo pics popping up across the internet.

Now, it's not the uncool versions you remember from your high school building, but instead a clever way to manipulate light in spaces throughout your home. Take a snoop at these Pinterest pics to see what we mean.

Colourful candle holders.

If you're looking to add a pop of colour to your home without going big with the furniture – go small with colourful candles!

While white candles are typically just used to create light in our homes, decorative candles and holders are not necessarily for use... They're purely for aesthetics.

If you want an affordable way to be lux, look for a quirky candle (or holder).

Below are some we've been eyeing off.

&Klevering Loop Candle Holder in lavender, $43.

&Klevering Pink Churros Candlestick in pink, $111.

Present Time Organic Swirl Candle Holder in beige, $64.

What new trendy items will you be having in your home in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.

