Need some home-decor inspo? Here are 10 women you should follow on Instagram.

Move over Pinterest, Instagram is the new place to get your dose of interior inspiration.

Content creators and interior designers alike are using the social media platform to share their interior design knowledge, DIY hacks and homewares finds with their followers. If you're looking to update your house or just want to scroll through some pretty homes, look no further.

Here are 10 women you should follow on Instagram if you want some home inspiration.

Geneva Vanderzeil

After moving to London in 2008, Brisbane-born Geneva Vanderzeil began documenting her DIY projects on her blog, A Pair & A Spare. These days, she documents the renovation of her 150-year-old Brisbane cottage and shares her easy hacks to upcycle second-hand pieces on her Instagram account, which now boasts over 250,000 followers.

Zephyr and Stone @zephyr_and_stone

If you're looking to give your home a major upgrade, give Zephyr and Stone a follow. The account, created and run by sisters, Ania Forster and Kasia Clarke, shares all of their interior design tips to create your dream home, no matter what style you're after.

Kelle Howard @kellehoward.co

In 2019, interior designer and mum of two Kelle Howard turned a Queensland beach shack into a European oasis. The house, which is called Bajo el Sol Beach House (translating to 'under the sun' in Spanish), will give you all the inspiration to create a home that will transport you overseas without having to leave the country.

Huge Ibiza vibes.

Budget Home Living @budgethomeliving

If you're after some new pieces for your place but don't want to spend too much, Mel shares her affordable finds on her interiors Instagram page Budget Home Living.

Bettina Brent @bettina_brent

Melbourne-based mum of three Bettina Brent uses warm and earthy tones to create an aesthetically beautiful yet functional home. The perfect source of inspiration for mums who want a home refresh.

Monica Bean @monicabeaninteriors

Sydney-based interior designer Monica Bean has a sleek interior style but isn't afraid to add a pop of colour. On her Instagram account, she shares her design projects and where she purchased the pieces from (so you can snag them for yourself!).

My Fabulous Design @myfabulousdesign

Suzanne, the creator of My Fabulous Design, shares small snippets of her Sydney home on her perfectly curated Instagram feed. As she explains, the photos are "little squares of love", and we could scroll through them for hours.

Tarina Wood @oh.eight.oh.nine

Tarina Wood has over 300,000 followers and for good reason. Her Perth home has a coastal style that is both relaxed and elegant. And the photos she shares of it are instantly calming.

Emma Hill Home @emmahillhome

Across the sea, British influencer Emma Hill posts her home updates on her interiors account, Emma Hill Home. She explains how she creates each space and where she gets her pieces from. While some you won't be able to get here, they're so sleek and simple, you'll be able to find similar options in Aus.

Lydia Millen Home @lydiamillenhome

Digital creator Lydia Millen has also created a separate account for her house. As Millen explains her style is modern, rustic, country living, and the photos of her UK home are to die for. Seriously.

