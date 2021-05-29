Need some weeknight dinner inspo? Here are 10 home cooks you should follow on Instagram.

There's nothing more annoying than heading into a new week, not knowing what to have for dinner each night.

It's a great time waster that leaves many of us settling on the same, boring dinner we had last week (and the week before and before and so on) because we know that works. But no more of that!

Watch: Five refreshing fruit-infused water recipes to have with dinner. Post continues after video.

Instagram has now become the new place for food inspiration. Home cooks are sharing their recipes and tips on the platform to make our meals simpler and tastier than anything we'd come up with.

If you want help in the cooking department or just some simple recipes to add to your repertoire, look no further. Here are 10 home cooks you should follow on Instagram if you're in need of some food inspiration.

Boasting over 700,000 Instagram followers (including Zoe Foster Blake and Hailey Bieber), Sydney-based home cook Nagi creates flavour-packed dishes. Influenced by her travels, her recipes range from a stir-fry with a kick through to simple scrambled eggs, and everything in between.

Plus, Nagi makes easy-to-follow videos that regularly feature her golden retriever Dozer (making them all the better).

Nick and Sophie Pearce @recipearce

In 2019, Nick and Sophie Pearce starting their food Instagram. Fast forward to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the couple started sharing their simple and wholesome recipes (as they describe them) regularly with us via carousels, videos and Instagram Lives.

Silvia Colloca @silviacollocaofficial

Silvia Colloca knows Italian food. The Italian-Australian actress, cook and host of Mamamia's food podcast What I Eat When, creates hearty dishes that are full of flavour - perfect for weeknight, winter dinners.

Jessica Nguyen @jessica_nguyen_

If you got into cooking last year, there's a good chance you've come across Melbourne-based home cook Jessica Nguyen. Her step-by-step recipes include lamb ragu, KFC chicken (yes, you read that correctly) and Vietnamese chicken pho.

Cookie and Kate @cookieandkate

If you're looking for a vegetarian home cook to follow, look no further than Cookie and Kate. She shares colourful and flavoursome recipes including quinoa salad and vegetarian enchiladas.

Not only is Siân Redgrave a mean home cook, she's also a food and fashion stylist, recipe developer and the winner of The Great Australian Bake Off. Her dishes - while simple and hearty - are inspired by traditional recipes, seasonal produce and nostalgic childhood memories.

Leah Itsines @leahitsines

Leah Itsines makes healthy eating easy and delicious. The co-creator of the Bare Guide, a "balanced and realistic eating guide", regularly shares her recipes with her 500,000 Instagram followers.

Plus, her website contains over 120 recipes so you'll never be stumped for options.

Julia Busuttil Nishimura

Julia Busuttil Nishimura is a Melbourne-based cook, teacher and author of Ostro and A Year Of Simple Family Food.

After returning from Italy in 2013, Julia started writing recipes on her blog Ostro, which she now regularly shares on her Instagram. As she puts it, her cooking is simple, generous and intuitive.

Liv Kaplan @liv.kaplan

Sydney-based nutritionist Liv Kaplan creates a variety of sweet and savoury dishes that we're currently salivating over. Think choc-chip almond butter cookies, slow-baked salmon, and almond satay chicken skewers that are all sugar and gluten-free.

Did we miss anyone? Share your favourite home cooks on Instagram in the comments below.

Feature image: Instagram @sian_redgrave / Instagram @jessica_nguyen_