Our favourite Home And Away stars had a reunion.

Last night Chris Hemsworth hosted a charity event, screening his new blockbuster, In the Heart of the Sea. But in our eyes, that wasn’t the biggest thing to come out of the night.

Many Australian celebrities were there, looking gorgeous and enjoying a great evening.There were some actors present who hadn’t seen each other in a very long time. They had a reunion, so of course that called for a reunion selfie.

It was our favourites from Summer Bay, a Home And Away reunion with Bec Hewitt, Kate Ritchie, Chris Hemsworth and Jason Smith.

The first reunion snap posted to Kate RItchie's Instagram account was captioned with, "A great night spent with old friends celebrating @chrishemsworth and not only his brand new film #intheheartofthesea but all the wonderful work he continues to do with The Australian Childhood Foundation."

The crew were nearly as excited to be back together as the rest of us.

The excitable selfie was simply captioned with, "Last night's reunion."

Hemsworth used the event to raise awareness about the Australian Childhood Foundation, which is an organisation that aims to protect children from abuse, neglect and vulnerability.

All of the proceeds from the screening will be going toward the Children's Foundation. Hemsworth also teamed up with Audi Australia, as he is a new ambassador for the car brand.

An amazing event, an amazing man and one amazing Home and Away reunion.

