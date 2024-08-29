All the men are wearing tiny shorts now and we know why.

We've spotted a trend, and we need to draw your attention to it. Urgently.

You see, all the men in Hollywood are wearing teeny tiny shorts right now.

Why? Well, we have a theory and all the evidence.

Watch: Inside Mia's Wardrobe — Comfort and Joy. Post continues below.

This week we had Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, out in New York with his wife in very little orange running shorts.

Last week, we were gifted these photos of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in no less than three pairs of upper-thigh-grazing shorts, on set for his new movie All Of Us Travellers.

A film we will be seeing. Image: Instagram/@jbayleaf

And on the weekend, we saw Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick celebrate his wedding day in above the knee, white denim cut-offs.

Wedding cut-offs!

He's Chuck Bass. Image: Instagram/@edwestwick

Sun's out, legs out. Image: Instagram/@edwestwick

We haven't seen short shorts feature this prominently since Paul Mescal broke the internet while attending the Gucci Menswear show in June.

The Normal People star wore what he called "a cute pair of shorts", which he put on full display in the front row.

They were striped, they were pyjama-esque, they were itty-bitty.

Paul Mescal and his cute pair of shorts. Image: Getty.

Mescal told GQ that he's "a fan of the short inseam", and bless — he knows his inseams from his outseams.

"I'm a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts," he added.

As you were, Paul. Your legs look fabulous.

Harry Styles was also spotted strolling around London this week in a teeeeny, tiny red pair.

But hold on, what happened here? Was a meeting held?

It seems, from our very thorough and important investigation, that you can thank Chris Pine.

The actor, arguably the most beloved of the Hollywood Chris', has been on a personal crusade to get tiny man shorts happening since 2022, when his style seemed to make a drastic pivot.

Gone were the suave suits and loafers he was once known for.

In their place was a sort of ageing hipster meets coastal dad aesthetic, marked by colourful cardigans, barefoot outings and swishy middle-parted hairdo's. He also debuted his penchant for short shorts in a look that went immediately viral — wearing a yellow hoodie and very brief white bottoms while leaving an LA dance studio.

At the time, the A-lister told E! News he stood by his sartorial choices.

"I don't think there's anything to defend," he shared (somewhat defensively). "It's called short shorts, isn't it? It's supposed to be short."

"Corduroy shorts, short shorts... I mean, it's a vibe. The best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that."

It's just a vibe, okay?

But short-gate took an even more wild and frankly bizarre turn when Pine hit the road to promote his film The Poolman back in May.

Channelling his character, a... poolman, Pine showed up to the LA premiere in high-waisted cut-off corduroy shorts, hiking boots, a fancy blazer, retro sunglasses and a pink camelia corsage. We get the feeling he told his stylist to take a vacation that week.

But it was his commitment to the shorts, again, that got the internet excited.

He likes short shorts. Image: Getty.

"The film I made is a joyful, silly, playful film and it just didn't seem to be the right vibe if I showed up trying to strike Zoolander poses on the carpet, so I decided to go all-in," Pine told Today of his curious outfit.

Well, the commitment paid off, Chris. We're seeing a short-shorts renaissance across Hollywood and somewhere, your man Tom Selleck is smiling.

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia/Canva.