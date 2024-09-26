Can you guess which one of these Hollywood couples has the biggest age gap?

Hollywood is no stranger to the age-gap relationship.

In fact, it seems to be the norm when it comes to many well known celeb couples. We certainly took note of the controversial trend at the Venice Film Festival this year, as no less than six high-profile celebs walked the red carpet with their much younger partners.

And now Mick Jagger is making headlines thanks to his 44-year age gap with Melanie Hamrick.

The Rolling Stones front man is 81, while Hamrick is 37. The couple began dating in 2014 and welcomed their first child together in 2016.

When recently asked about their difference in age, Hamrick responded to The Times, "I don't think about it. Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyse it."

Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick arrive to attend state banquet with French President.

She continued, "Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. Okay, they can mind their own business."

You may be aware of the most infamous age-gap-fan-turned-meme, Leonardo DiCaprio, who exclusively dates 25-year-old women (and younger). But you may not be aware of just how many age-gap romances are running rampant in Hollywood.

Jay-Z & Beyonce.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Image: Getty

Is there a celebrity couple more iconic than Beyonce and Jay-Z? Talk about an empire. The two have been together for more than 20 years and the relationship has certainly inspired its fair share of art.

The two actually share a 12-year age gap and met when Beyonce was just 18 year's old and Jay-Z was 30 (which we'll admit, has certainly raised a few eyebrows and questions).

"We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates," Beyonce told Oprah, "We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest."

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the premiere of Wolfs. Image: Getty.

Brad Pitt's new age-gap romance with Ines de Ramon made global headlines at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, with a whopping 26 years separating the pair as he is 60 and she is 34.

To put that into perspective, she had only just been born when Pitt was in Thelma & Louise. She was four years old when he met his first wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Unlike some age-gap couples, these two have not addressed their differences in years — though, the public reaction was quite strong when they attended his premiere together in Venice.

Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva

undefined

Richard Gere, 75, tied the knot with Alejandra Silva, 41, in 2018.

Despite their 34-year age difference, the couple announced that they were keen to start a family together after their wedding. Since then, they have welcomed three children together.

"I'm not ignoring our [33-year] age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star," Silva told People. "But when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom.

undefined

Justin Theroux has been dating Nicole Brydon Bloom since early 2023. Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, have a 23-year age gap.

The couple have recently become engaged, with Bloom debuting her sparkly engagement ring while accompanying her partner on the press tour of his new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are one of the newest Hollywood age-gap romances. Image: Getty.

Bradley Cooper, 49, and Gigi Hadid, 29, are one of the 'coolest' celeb couples of the moment, according to TikTok. They also have an age gap of 20 years.

The couple started dating in October 2023, initially raising eyebrows not just for their age gap, but also because Hadid is close friends with Cooper's ex-partner Irina Shayk. But things are all good over here, with the trio existing happily together as Shayk and Cooper co-parent their daughter.

"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry," The Messenger reported, with the introduction starting out as 'friendly' and blossoming into something more.

Jason Statham & Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend the UK Premiere of "The Beekeeper" . Image: Getty

The action star and super model first met in 2010 and have been smitten ever since. They have since gone on to get married and have two children together. But unbeknownst to many, there is actually a 20-year age gap between the couple.

"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," Hungtington-Whiteley said to Glamour.

"We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor.

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson attend The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Image: Getty

If there was actually an award for 'coolest couple', we're sure Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor would be in the running. These two hilarious ladies are always so much fun to watch on red carpets and in their respective interviews.

This couple have an age gap of 34 years, which has often brought attention onto their relationship.

When asked about their unconventional relationship, Paulson said to Elle in 2018, "I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me—just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner. Image: Getty

Alright, alright, alright. Next on the list is Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, who are 13 years apart in age.

The two lovers met in 2006 in a nightclub and the rest is history, according to McConaughey.

"She showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club," he told PEOPLE. "It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?' And then introduced myself. Since that evening, I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman."

Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti.

undefined

We're all aware of the elephant in the age-gap romance room: it's Leonardo DiCaprio and his apparent obsession with exclusively dating women who are 25 and under.

While the actor has occasionally dated a woman above 25, he has mostly kept to his age limit and breaks up with partners when they hit that age. Camilla Morrone, Nina Agdal, Toni Garnn, Erin Heatherton, Bar Refaeli, Gisele Bündchen. Those are just some of his exes from the past few decades who got the 25-year-old-boot. In 2022, Gigi Hadid was one of the "oldest" women he'd dated in years. She was 27.

Now, the 49-year-old actor is in a relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The pair met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and have been going steady ever since. She was 24 when they first met, and has survived the curse of 25. Huzzah.

George & Amal Clooney.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Image: Getty

George and Amal. A true power couple who each excel in their own fields.

With a 17-year age gap, the two met in 2013 in Lake Como through a mutual friend.

In a speech at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala in 2018, Amal spoke about meeting her husband.

"I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster," she said and… um… 35? Spinster? Ok.

"Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn't sleep when we were apart. And I am told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag. Five years later none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time."

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Good Half". Image: Getty

We're very accustomed to seeing older men in Hollywood dating younger women, so it's often a welcome surprise when the tables are turned.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 10 years apart. In 2018, the Chopra revealed in an interview with Vogue that Jonas had made a move by sliding in to her DMs in 2016. Since then, the two have married and welcomed a daughter.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Image: Getty

Michael Douglas was 54 when he first met his now-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was 29 at the time. Douglas had seen Zeta-Jones' performance in The Mask of Zorro and had asked his publicist to set him up with her.

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," he shared on the Jonathon Ross Show.

When it comes to their age gap, Zeta Jonas has never shied away from talking about it.

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret," she told WSJ. "With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs. The constant is love, is respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Feature image: Getty.