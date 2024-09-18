A moment of silence for these long suffering Hollywood best friends.

You might remember recently seeing a series of very telling images of Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of their upcoming film Unstoppable.

J.Lo is starring in the movie, which was produced by Damon and Ben Affleck's production company Artists Equity.

However, Matt Damon's bestie Ben, was nowhere to be seen. Why? Well it's safe to assume it's because he and J.Lo have publicly confirmed their impending divorce.

The world has now seen photos of both Damon and J.Lo sitting very closely together, hand-in-hand. Every woman knows exactly what is happening in those images because every woman who has gone through a breakup has experienced this situation at least once in their life.

Matt Damon was clearly apologising to J.Lo on behalf of his friend Ben Affleck because the minute Matt Damon became friends with Ben, he took on another very important role. A role that he will be playing for the rest of his life, a role that is probably the most deserving of an Academy Award that he will unfortunately never get for it.

In these photos, Matt Damon is playing the role of 'The apologetic best friend.' And by looking at them, I can tell that he's playing it well.