HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: I quit being 'the boss' at Mamamia. It's saving my love of work.

“Today,” I told my kid as I drove towards my office, “Is the first day in a very long time when I am going to work and I won’t be the boss.”

“What?” He asked, from the back seat. “That’s terrible.”

“It’s not terrible,” I said. “It was my choice.”

“Why would ANYONE choose that?”

My son doesn't get to be the boss of much, so his concern is understandable. He'd like to choose what to eat for breakfast, please, and he would like that choice to be fresh air.

But why, indeed, is not a bad question.

At the end of last year. I took a wilful demotion.

My son isn’t the only one who’s confused about it. The appeal of “Big Jobs” might be a little tarnished, post-pandemic, but they’re still what you’re supposed to have, as a midlife woman who's been working hard for a long time. Bossing is what you're meant to do, as a serious career person, as a feminist, as someone with ego and ambition.

But there are moments in any career – as Jacinda Ardern spelled out to the world – when it becomes clear that a strategic retreat is a saviour and a salve. The thing that can actually save your love for your work.

This is what my most recent 'wilful demotion' looked like: Handing back the status that came with a "Head Of" title; no longer sitting on the Senior Leadership Team; giving up direct reports.

No longer being "The Boss".

It's not for everyone, but I've done it before. Holding on to power when you no longer have the fire in your belly to wield it well never ends well. And true job satisfaction can come from the realisation that there are more versions of success than the one that puts you at the top of an org chart.

I've been in paid work for more than 30 years now, so I've learnt a few things about when it's time to climb and when it's time to traverse, and here are a few of them.