celebrity

Holly Madison has revealed her newborn son's very unique name.

After announcing the birth of her second child little under a week ago, Holly Madison has finally revealed the name of her son on Instagram.

“I’m so happy to be at home with a healthy baby boy, Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella. Thank you for all the kind comments over the past few days,” the former Playboy bunny wrote.

Holly and her husband Pasquale Rotella broke the news last week via Rotella’s Instagram, calling the last few weeks stressful and crazy.

“What an incredible week. A crazy, stressful start, which transformed into this magical moment. First, a five-year-long indictment against me was finally dismissed; then yesterday Holly, Rainbow & I welcomed a healthy 8-pound, 14-ounce baby boy to the family.

“Now I’m holding my beautiful son at the hospital reading amazing birthday wishes from all of you. Definitely one of the most memorable weeks of my life,” he wrote.

Madison herself added to the announcements with a simpler photo on Instagram carrying a caption of love hearts.

Forest Leonardo joins three-year-old sister Rainbow Aurora.

Forest has already been named, but if the couple have another one, we have some suggestions.

