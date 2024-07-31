Holly and Jimmy had a tough fertility journey. The pregnancy hasn’t been any easier.

Former Bachelor star and mum-to-be Holly Kingston was admitted to the hospital this week due to "complications" with her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old shared a video of herself in a hospital gown, lying in a hospital bed, with the caption: "So the last few days have been a whirlwind and to be honest, pretty damn crappy.

Holly, who is expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Nicholson, took to Instagram to update her 164,000 followers. She reassured them that, despite some "warning signs," both she and the baby are "healthy."

"Firstly and most importantly, baby is healthy and thriving," she said.

"I have spent the last few days in emergency following a few complications which certainly reiterated that growing a baby is tough work on your body," she added.

She then urged other pregnant women to trust their instincts and seek medical advice if something feels off before praising her husband for his unwavering support throughout the ordeal.

Holly gave her followers an update. Image: Instagram @hollykingston.

"Times like these I realise my husband has certainly been trained to deal with stressful situations like an absolute pro," she said.

"He’s created makeshift spew bags within milliseconds, delivered me nuggets on demand and made me laugh when one would think there’s not much to laugh about.

"Happy to be home with a healthy bub and on the mend."

She thanked her husband, Jimmy, for his support. Image: Instagram @hollykingston.

Holly and Jimmy, who met on the 2021 season of The Bachelor and married in 2023, announced their pregnancy in June, sharing that it hasn’t been an "easy" journey.

"Our journey to this positive result certainly wasn't a walk in the park. Nothing could've prepared us for the lack of control, the pressure, the disappointment and overwhelming isolation that we felt."

Ultimately, the couple wanted to share their story to make it clear to their followers that they understood that the road to a positive pregnancy isn't as simple as often shown on social media.

"Whilst we were struggling through this privately, we made a promise to ourselves that if/when we do eventually get pregnant, we will acknowledge on here that it wasn't as easy as we had anticipated... in the hopes it might make some feel less alone," they said.

"For those looking at this right now experiencing infertility or loss, we see you & from the bottom of our hearts hope a little miracle comes your way too. Sending so much love and thanks for the support on our biggest adventure yet."

Since then, they’ve shared special pregnancy milestones with their fans, including images of their baby’s first kick.

Holly recently posted a video of her moving baby bump, captioned: "Felt our first kick tonight. Won't be forgetting that moment anytime soon."

Despite the scare, it appears that all is ok with the couple and their pregnancy, as they progress on their journey to being first-time parents. We wish them all the best.

