NEWS: The Voice judge found in possession of illegal drugs.

LATE BREAKING NEWS

Only one day after the semi-final rounds aired on Channel 9, one of The Voice judges has been found in possession of marijuana.

Police reportedly found 5 grams of marijuana in Good Charlotte frontman and Silver Logie winner Joel Madden’s Sydney apartment.

Under NSW law, the singer and TV talent show judge will be cautioned but not charged.

1. Did Hillary Clinton just announce her candidacy for the US presidency? Maybe.

Clinton joined Twitter yesterday and has amassed almost 215,000 followers in less than 24 hours. But it’s not her first tweet that was hashtagged #tweetsforhilary that’s got everyone talking – it’s her bio.

The 65-year-old former Secretary of State’s bio reads: “Wife, mom, lawyer, women & kids advocate, FLOAR, FLOTUS, US Senator, SecState, author, dog owner, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker, TBD… ”

To be decided… eh?

2. Let’s say it together in unison, shall we? Here we go again. Over the weekend Labor MPs have reportedly begun agitating to remove Julia Gillard and replace her with former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

One of the key players behind Julia Gillard getting the leadership in the first place, Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten, is apparently reconsidering his support.

3. Two boys aged 10 and 16 have reportedly been beheaded by the Taliban in Afghanistan. There’s been reports that the boys were killed because they were assisting the Afghan government. The chief of Zhari district told the Reuters: “The boys were on their way back … when they were stopped by Taliban insurgents who beheaded them… Both of them were innocent children and had nothing to do with government or foreigners.”

4. A two-year-old girl in NSW who was abducted when a man stole the car she was sitting in, has been reunited with her parents. The girl was sitting in the car with her six-year-old sister in Coffs Harbour while their dad went to the shops, when a man in his 20s got into the car and told the girls to be quiet. The six-year-old jumped out of the car but her little sister was too scared. She was found in the abandoned car by her parents an hour and a half after she was reported missing.

5. Cadel Evans and Bruce and Denise Morcome are among the Australians who have been awarded Queen’s Birthday honours. The list also included racing star Casey Stoner, author Jill Ker Conway and academic James Richard Crawford.

6. The bodies of 55 asylum seekers whose boat sank near Christmas Island at the end of last week, will not be retrieved according to customs officials.

A spokesperson told the media: “No attempts to recover the deceased will be made today… Our priority in those operations remains the protection of life, responding to other vessels which may require assistance, and preventing any further loss of life.” 13 people have been confirmed dead.

7. Prince Philip has celebrated his 92nd birthday. The Prince is currently in hospital after he had exploratory abdominal surgery for abdominal pain. He’s reportedly “comfortable and in good spirits”.

8. Two men have died and two more are critically ill in hospital after drinking a batch of home brew at a property in Queensland.

It’s believed the men have methanol poisoning after drinking their homemade version of ‘grappa’ – an Italian-style grape based drink. The head of Drug and Alcohol Services at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney told the ABC: “There’s a distillation process and that is supposed to separate the alcohol and certain other chemicals and concentrate the alcohol component… The risk is that if the distillation process is not done correctly, then the wrong products will be extracted.”