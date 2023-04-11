'It wasn’t easy.' Hilary Swank has given birth to twins at 48.

Hilary Swank, 48, has announced she's given birth to twins – a boy and a girl.

Sharing the news on social media over the weekend, the actor posted a photo with her and husband Philip Schneider's newborns, and shared some details about the birth.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank captioned the post. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Neither she nor Schneider have shared the names of their children yet.

Swank has been married to Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, since 2018. The couple were set up by a mutual friend three years earlier.

"We met at 10am and parted ways at 11pm," the actor told Vogue of their first date. "We clearly enjoyed our time!"

Schneider proposed to Swank the same year while they were holidaying in Colorado.

"We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains," she told the publication. "It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s, surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies.

"One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed – he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness."

Their wedding took place amongst the redwoods in Santa Lucia Preserve, California.

Swank told the world she was pregnant with their twins in October 2022 when appearing on Good Morning America.

"This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mum," she said.

"And not just of one, but two! It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable."

Later that same day, she shared her due date with Drew Barrymore.

“They’re due on [my late father’s] birthday [April 16]. I know. It’s like, [wow],” the Oscar winner said on Barrymore's talk show.

In 2014, Swank retreated from Hollywood to become her father Stephen's carer while he recovered from a lung transplant.

"My dad is living with me. I'm his sole caretaker now," she told HuffPost Live in 2015.

"There is nothing I want to do more other than being with my dad in this time of need. And if it wasn't me taking care of him, I think I would always look back and regret that opportunity to be able to take care of him and help him through this extraordinary time.

"It's a certain amount of time [to be a caregiver], but in a lifespan it's a blink of an eye. There's been job opportunities I've passed on, and things that I said 'I can't,' but really what we're here for is our family."

Sadly, Swank's father Stephen died in October 2021.

The Million Dollar Baby actor has been vocal about wanting children in the past.

"I definitely want kids someday," she told People in 2006. "That’s something that I’ve always thought about as a very, very young girl."

Swank was married to Chad Lowe, Rob Lowe's brother, for 10 years from 1997 to 2007. She dated her agent John Campisi for five years, and was once engaged to former professional tennis player Ruben Torres.

These days, she lives with her husband in Colorado and seems content with balancing celebrity life with hiking, hanging out with her many rescue dogs, and now being a mum.

She's currently playing a lead role in the drama television series Alaska Daily.

Feature image: Instagram/@hilaryswank