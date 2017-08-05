KissMyAss: Hilary Duff posts a bum photo for 'young girls, women, and mums of all ages'.

BREAKING NEWS: A 29-year-old woman has cellulite and she’s not ashamed of it.

Yep, Hilary Duff went to the beach and wore a swimsuit, and she has no time for your body shaming. She’s a mum, an actress, and a bloody legend, and she’s not going to waste her time and energy worrying about her supposed ‘flaws’.

And by ‘flaws’, we mean something totally natural that 99.99 per cent of women have.

The Younger star snapped a pic of herself in a swimsuit and said her Instagram post was on behalf of “young girls, women, and mothers of all ages”.

She said she was enjoying a vacation with her five-year-old son after a long season of shooting, and because magazines and websites like to share ‘celeb flaws’, she thought she’d help them out by posting her own.

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go,” she wrote.

“Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.

“You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well.”

Duff’s fans were quick to comment and thank her for sharing such a positive message.

“Love this post! Seriously was looking at one of your posts the other day and was like woah she really keeps it real. Which is rare these days. So this post was just awesome to read,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for setting such an amazing example for young women. Our bodies, with all their little imperfections, are beautiful,” added another.

Finally, she added a hashtag: #kissmyass

Looks like that’s Hilary 1, trashy tabloids 0.

