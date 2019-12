We do our best to try and keep up with our children's social media habits but if simple texting is this difficult, then maybe we should all just give up.

Check out these hilarious texts sent by parents to their children – the full gallery is available on BuzzFeed.

texts-from-parents-1 This takes helicopter parenting to a whole new level!

texts-from-parents-2 Keep trying Mum

texts-from-parents-4 OMG

texts-from-parents-5 Too much information!

texts-from-parents-6 Silly Mum

texts-from-parents-8 Oops