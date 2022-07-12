ROADTEST: 'A celebrity trainer put me through a Navy SEAL style workout. Here's how it went.'

Like I'm sure many others, I have a complicated relationship with working out.

I love the idea of it - choosing my activewear, setting my alarm and knowing just how good I'll feel after - but actually doing it... not so much.

For the past six months, I've been in a complete fitness rut.

After some time off, I really struggled to get back into my gym routine (high intensity and weight training two to three times a week), and I've barely trained since.

When the opportunity came about to attend a workout run by celebrity trainer Jono Castano for Prime Video's latest release, The Terminal List, I knew I had to say yes.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Following the ambush, Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

Jono Castano's Navy SEAL-style circuit - which was inspired by Chris Pratt's fitness routine to prepare for the lead role - sounded so out of my depth.

Here's exactly how it went.

The moment I walked into Jono's Acero Gym in Sydney, I considered whether it was too late to back out. Has anyone seen me? I could just blame my absence on a cold.

Fit people. Black activewear. Muscles. It was all I could see.

Sh*t.

Pls tell me we aren't training together. Image: Supplied.

Once I realised I couldn't, I got myself mentally prepared - looking around at the room and thinking about what this workout might involve.

Jono assured me it would be fun, and he had me convinced. How hard could it be!

The workout would be a warmup, followed by 13 exercises to complete in 45 minutes, with a board to tick them off as we went.

Because Navy SEALs are often deployed overseas with little to no equipment, this workout would be mostly the same, consisting of bodyweight exercises similar to those Chris Pratt did to prepare for his role.

There was no turning back now.

Jono had us line up in a row, facing him. It was time for the warmup - 'Bring Sally Up'.

If you haven't heard of it, there's a song used for workouts called 'Bring Sally Up'. It says the words 'up' and 'down' various times throughout the three-minutes.

Every time it does, you either squat down or come back up. This time, we'd be doing pushups.

What have I gotten myself into? Image: Supplied.

Following the warmup, it was time to go straight into the workout.

There were stations dotted around the room and once we completed one we would move onto the next available station.

I started with box jumps; 50 of them. My legs got wobbly, quick.

Then it was onto 50 kettlebell swings, 50 dumbbell rows and my least favourite - the SkiErg.

In the 45 minutes I completed six rounds - that was around the average mark.

We all collapsed on the floor.

But then came that euphoric feeling - the endorphin rush, that smug feeling you have after working out.

I couldn't have loved it more.

Sweaty but smug. Image: Supplied.

Don't get me wrong, the workout it was hard. Really hard.

But it reminded me the best part about group fitness: you're all there suffering together.

Yes, it's going to be difficult, but with others around you it pushes you to go harder than you would on your own. And you can't beat that feeling when it's over.

At the end of the session, I went up to Jono and thanked him.

It was exactly what I needed to get out of this rut.

Would I do it again? Not only a weekly basis, but yes. It was just as hard as it was rewarding.

Now it's time to head back to the gym...

