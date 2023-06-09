Want more money? These are *officially* the highest-paying jobs in Australia right now.

Want more money? Us too – and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has just revealed exactly how to get it, releasing the highest-paying jobs in Australia.

And yes, being a medical professional is as incredibly lucrative as you would've guessed. (What? We didn't say it was easy...)

The new data has told us what we perhaps already guessed – like the fact that being a surgeon (of which there are only about 4,157 in Aus) can earn you an average of $457,281 each year.

Yup. You read that right.

Watch: Four money hacks that don't cut out your daily cup of coffee! Post continues after video.

Followed closely behind surgeons are the anaesthetists, who earn on average $426,894 every year – but there are even fewer of them in Australia.

In fact, there are 3,479 anaesthetists in Australia, to be exact.

In case you were wondering what else you can shoot for to get a loaded paycheque, here's the list of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Australia, according to the ATO:

Surgeon: $457,281 per year.

Anaesthetist: $426,894 per year.

Financial dealer: $341,798 per year.

Internal medicine specialist: $334,267 per year.

Psychiatrist: $270,412 per year.

Other medical practitioners: $251,722 per year.

Mining engineer: $198,178 per year.

Judicial or other legal professionals: $193,388 per year.

Chief executive officer or managing director: $177,508 per year.

Financial investment advisor or manager: $169, 608 per year.

Of all the professions in the list, there seem to be the most CEOs working in Australia – approximately 224,105 of them here Down Under.

Followed not so closely behind are medical practitioners, of whom there are 28,947, and financial investment advisors at 20,698.

Listen to What The Finance, Mamamia's money podcast. Post continues after audio.

The new data from the Australian Tax Office also told us the average income for an Australian earner, which is $68,289 per year.

According to the stats, 44.5 per cent of the biggest proportion of workers earn anywhere between $44,001 and $120,000 per year – and only 4.1 per cent of Aussies earn more than $180,000 per year.

Side hustle, anyone?

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.