Everyone knows foot care is the most non-exciting part of beauty. Boring as hell.

Soz, but it's true.

So, you can only imagine our surprise when we found out the trendiest thing going in beauty right now is a FOOT SPONGE.

Watch: On the topic of feet... check out these powerhouse women who were growing two feet while being awesome on their own two feet. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Because thanks to the wonderful invention of the internet, every now and then we encounter a product that swings a lil bit of jazz and excitement into something as mundane as scrubbing the dead skin and callouses off the bottom of your feet.

Pretty amazing, right?

We're talking about Heros Chiropody Sponge - a delightfully old-school beauty product that's soaked up an insane amount of attention for being Really Bloody Good at making your feet nice and smooth.

We love a success story!

Image: Heros Chiropody Sponge