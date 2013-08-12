News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

How this little hero saved his granny

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried about how much time your kids spend playing video games? This little hero will make you feel a whole lot better about it. He used the skills he learned while playing Mario Kart to save his great-grandmother's life.

Little hero Gryffin Sanders' great-grandmother, Darlene Nestor, collapsed over the steering wheel of her four-wheel drive while driving at 100km per hour.

The 10-year-old saved their lives when he grabbed the wheel after his 74-year-old great-grandmother passed out mid-sentence.

"My first thought was actually, is this a test or what?" he told his local TV station in Colorado. "My heart was thumping. I tried to wake her up at first. Then, I just took the wheel and drove it into the ditch."

The car was veering into oncoming traffic when Gryffin took control, but he managed to guide the car into a ditch. A passerby came to their assistance and called emergency services. Gryffin's grandmother was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

"It was all him and he made a very wise decision at a very critical moment and I couldn't be a prouder father," his father Sean told 9News. "The car could have rolled. There could've been, you know, a travesty of an injury or even possibly a fatality. The good news is, we will never have to know."

Hero Gryffin has been awarded a medal for his bravery.

Are there are any surprising skills your kids have learnt from video games ? Do you worry if they are good or bad?

Tags: children , featured , gryffin-sanders , little-heroes , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended