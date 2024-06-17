Henry Cavill is about to be a dad with his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

The Superman actor spoke about his happy news on Father's Day in the United States, by showing off his soon-to-be baby's nursery.

"Oh yeah... and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and [scalpels] so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures..." the 41-year-old actor wrote.

In response, Viscuso shared the post on her Instagram story writing, "Happy, happy Father's Day to the soon-to-be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here!"

Does Henry Cavill have kids?

Cavill first revealed he would be welcoming his first child with Viscuso in April.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," he told Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's New York City premiere.

Who is Henry Cavill's girlfriend?

Their relationship first went public in April 2021 when Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of Cavill walking around London and holding hands with "his new blonde girlfriend", in reference to Viscuso.

They confirmed their relationship within the same month by posting matching pictures of them playing chess.

On Instagram, Cavill captioned the photo: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Alternatively Viscuso wrote: "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

They then made their red carpet debut together in October 2022 for the Enola Holmes 2 movie premiere.

What does Natalie Viscuso do for a living?

It is suggested that Viscuso met Cavill on the set for Enola Homes, as Viscuso was the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, one of the companies behind Enola Holmes.

The TV executive is now over at Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment where she is the vice president of TV, per Deadline.

Henry Cavil and Natalie Viscuso's relationship timeline.

Viscuso and Cavill have worked together since they began dating in 2021, having collaborated on the project to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 game together.

In an Instagram post, Cavill called their collaboration "a blessing beyond words, [as] without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon."

Sadly, not everyone has been a fan of the pair's relationship — so much so that Cavill had to issue a defence for his girlfriend in May 2021.

Alongside a selfie of them, he wrote a caption where he asked critics to leave them alone.

"I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships," he wrote.

"Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating', It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

Cavill continued, "We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others.

"So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative [or] negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true...

He finished off by writing, "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.

"If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

