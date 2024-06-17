Henry Cavill is about to be a dad with his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

The Superman actor spoke about his happy news on Father's Day in the United States, by showing off his soon-to-be baby's nursery.

"Oh yeah... and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and [scalpels] so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures..." the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Video via Instagram @henrycavill.

In response, Viscuso shared the post on her Instagram story writing, "Happy, happy Father's Day to the soon-to-be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here!"

Does Henry Cavill have kids?

Cavill first revealed he would be welcoming his first child with Viscuso in April.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," he told Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's New York City premiere.