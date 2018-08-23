Henna brows are everywhere. Here's what you need to know about the semi-permanent option.

How great would it be to wake up in the morning and have your eyebrows already good to go?

With henna, you can temporarily tint your eyebrows in a painless and all-natural way so they’re shaped every morning, with no need for pencils or powders. It’s also a really great way to trial a shape before you commit to feather-touch tattooing.

The service is fairly new to Australia, but henna dye has been used for thousands of years for body art and temporary tattoos. So, we spoke with the experts to give you everything you need to know about henna brows:

What are henna brows?

Henna brows are a form of eyebrow tinting that is used to stain the skin beneath the brow hairs. The purpose of this is to cast a shadow or create an illusion of depth and fullness in the area, visually filling in any sparseness.

Henna is a natural dye made from a plant known as hina or the henna tree. Henna has been around since ancient Egyptian times when it was used for many purposes such as dyeing hair, clothes, fabrics and as make up.

The process for henna brows is very similar to henna colouring methods you may see in traditional Indian culture, however the shades have been formulated to cater for eyebrow tones.

What does the henna brow process involve?

Amy Jean of Amy Jean Brow Agency told Mamamia the henna brow process is generally quick and easy. It should only take about 30 minutes.

“We generally sculpt your brow line into your preferred shape via wax and tweeze method, then select a suitable henna shade to use.”

Henna powder and demineralised water are mixed together to create a paste, which is then applied through the shape of your eyebrows and allowed to soak into the skin for 10-15 minutes.

Less intensity is applied that the beginning of the brow, with more strength in the arch and tail for an ombré effect.

How do henna brows compare to other temporary tintings?

Melbourne College of Cosmetic Tattooing’s Henna Brow trainer Kathryn Turner told Mamamia that henna is a safe and natural alternative to tints and dyes. It is vegan friendly and free from peroxide activators, making it a suitable option for anyone with sensitive skin.

“We find most clients prefer the Henna brows to traditional tinting as the henna is a natural product and generally produces longer lasting results,” she said.

Kathryn said its a good stepping stone to more permanent eyebrow procedures.

“We have found its been beneficial to those wanting better definition to their eyebrows perhaps not quite ready to tackle cosmetic tattooing or microblading eyebrows.”

Amy Jean said henna tinting is more effective for staining the skin compared with other forms of eyebrow tinting.

“It will appear matte and fluffier than regular tinting. Traditional hair and brow dye will tint the hairs more effectively, whereas henna successfully grips the skin.”

How long do henna brows last and how do you maintain them?

The results of henna brows typically last between 2-4 weeks, but it’s dependant on your skin type. If you have a dryer complexion, henna brows will tend to last a bit longer than they would on someone with an oily complexion.

To maintain them for as long as possible, Kathryn said its important to not over-wash your face. You can also purchase conditioners and oils to help them last longer.

She said henna works best on clients with healthy skin. Skin conditions like psoriasis, dermatitis and eczema will mean the henna won’t last as long. Freshly exfoliated skin is not ideal.

The more bow hair the better – people with little hair in their brows won’t see as long lasting results.

Amy Jean said the henna will shed as your skin does.

“Henna dye is semi-permanent but the important fact is, the skin is not. We are continually releasing oils and the renewal of skin cells, paired with environmental factors means the henna will shed as the skin does.”

Have you had henna brows? What was your experience like?