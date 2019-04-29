Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, but there’s a rumour that MAFS Heidi and Dr Chris Brown are dating.



Well then.

It seem there’s a rumour floating around that Married At First Sight’s Heidi Latcham is dating Dr Chris Brown.

Heidi, who was married to Mike Gunner on the reality show, has reportedly been on a few dates with the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! host.

“It’s still early days, but word is they’ve been on a few sneaky dates while she’s been down in Sydney visiting Cam and Jules,” a source reportedly told NW magazine.

"Chris comes from a stable family, something that Heidi craves. It was one of the major things she found so attractive about Mike," the source added.

MAFS' Heidi and Mike confirmed they had split on the reunion episode of the show, which aired earlier this month.

During the episode, the pair admitted that they split just three weeks after Heidi moved to the Gold Coast.

"Heidi is so done with all the Mike drama. She's ready to put that chapter of her life behind her and move on," the source said.

We don't know if this rumour is true but we kind of hope it is. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Everything we know about Cass Wood’s new boyfriend Tyson Davis.



Australia was left in tears (again) last night after seeing Cass Wood's heart broken by Richie Strahan.

It was a scene equally as devastating as the rose ceremony which saw Nick Cummins send her home in last year's season of The Bachelor.

But it turns out, the 23-year-old has found love after all. And it didn't take any help from Osher.

Speaking to Mamamia, Cass revealed she was "super happy" with her new boyfriend - Tyson Davis - a rugby player for the Warringah Rats rugby union club on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

(We guess she has a type!)

"Since leaving Paradise I’ve found someone, I have a boyfriend now and I’m super happy,” she told Mamamia. “I had my heart broken twice on national TV but now I want people to know that I am super happy and it’s all worth it.