The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday January 25.

Much of the east coast waking up from 'oppressive' night amid heatwave.

Residents across Australia's southeast are enduring a sleepless night as a summer heatwave settles in for much of South Australia, NSW and Victoria.

Extreme heat hit South Australia - including Adelaide - along with regional NSW and Victoria on Sunday, with temperatures in some regions climbing into the mid-40s.

In NSW, the mercury soared to 40C in Sydney's west and 43.8C at Hay in the state's western Riverina region.

There was expected to be little relief across affected areas into Monday morning, with forecast overnight minimums hovering in the high 20s and even pushing 30C at Mildura in Victoria's northwest.

Adelaide and Melbourne were headed for forecast lows of 27C, with Sydney tipped to fare slightly better with 21C.

"We're looking at an oppressive night," meteorologist Michael Efron told reporters on Sunday.

Victoria, Tasmania, and western and southern parts of NSW are likely to see their hottest temperatures of the heatwave on Monday, while the mercury is due to peak on Tuesday for eastern NSW and Greater Sydney.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said heat records were unlikely to tumble until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Emergency services in Melbourne are bracing for the highest fire-risk day of this season so far as temperatures creep into the 40s.