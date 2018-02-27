Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

US actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies at her California home, authorities say.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury, which made the offence a felony, Kuredjian said.

Authorities did not release the name of the boyfriend who was involved in the call.

Locklear, 56, was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative, he added.

"She was kicking at and pushing our deputies," he said.

She was also arrested on three misdemeanour counts of battery on a peace officer.

Locklear said she had been injured prior to the deputies' arrival and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into county jail.

She was released on US$20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

A lawyer for Locklear has so far declined comment on her arrest.

The actress was among the biggest stars on television in the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, Spin City and Melrose Place.

The actress was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee for seven years, before she married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sombora in 1994. The pair had one child together, a daughter named Ava Elizabeth, before they divorced in 2006.

Locklear was pulled over and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2008 when a California Highway Patrol officer noticed her "driving erratically".

While a blood test detected no alcohol or narcotics, she was formally charged with one misdemeanour count of driving under the influence after police suspected prescription medications she was taking to treat her anxiety and depression had "impaired her ability to safely drive a motor vehicle".