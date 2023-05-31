'Will Chook seek revenge?' Everything we know about Heartbreak High season 2.

The Heartbreak High reboot was undoubtedly the best teen series of 2022. It not only made waves in Oz, but it became a sensation internationally because of its gutsy and relatable take on a high school in Sydney’s East.

It touched on themes like gender identity, sexuality, drugs, assault, crime, race, misogyny, mental health, disabilities, poverty and family dynamics – it portrayed what it’s like to be a teen in today’s world, beautifully. But at the same time it terrified parents.

A Netflix original created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, and directed by Gracie Otto, the reboot of the cult 1994 series starring Ada Nicodemou, Callan Mulvey and Alex Demitriadis brought in a new, diverse ensemble, starting with the show’s protagonist, Amerie, played by Ayesha Maden.

“I am feeling so excited to be back reading the scripts. It’s been over a year. I’m hoping Amerie finds a little bit of peace,” says Maden. While Chloé Hayden who plays Quinn says, “It’s really cool to be kind of back where it all started again. I think what surprised me most for season-two was…there’s a lot of change.”

James Majoos, who plays the fabulous Darren says, “I’m really excited to see how people react. I think there’s some twists and some turns, and some oops and doops. It’ll be fun.”

So, what can we actually expect from the kids of Hartley High in 2023? We have some ideas, given the first season’s spectacular and heartbreaking end.

What we know so far...

Apparently, the series will pick up where it left off. Amerie and Harper are best friends again after the latter’s attempted sexual assault by a local gang - lead by Chook - after she was drugged at a music festival. Cash, Darren’s boyfriend, was part of the gang that night, but helped Harper get away. Still, he ended up going to prison, leaving his relationship with Darren up in the air.

Amerie then of course set Chook’s car on fire because video evidence from that traumatising night failed to show him orchestrating the attempted rape, leaving him a free man. Will Chook seek his revenge on the girls? We imagine that’s a yes.

Quinn was also exploring her sexuality while dating the extraverted and experienced Sasha, and of course, the show needs to address Hartley High’s favourite woke sexual literacy teacher Jojo, who was fired after she was wrongfully accused of having sex with one of her students, Amerie. Jojo got her job back, but we can only guess her second year educating this bunch will come with its own new set of trials and tribulations.

Then there’s Amerie’s relationship with Malakai. He of course had a threesome with Harper and her boyfriend Dusty, which was a major storyline at the back end of the first season. Malakai was left questioning his sexuality while also facing the wrath of Amerie, who at that point had had a major falling out with her best friend Harper.

But in the closing scene, we saw the girls along with Malakai, Darren and Quinn walking into the ocean. It appeared the dust had settled between the Hartley High kids.

Who's back?

Going off last season’s storylines and pics of the cast at the table read, we can expect to see Amerie, Harper, Darren, Quinn, Malakai, Cash, Jojo, and Chook, who all have big plotlines that will need to be resolved.

We also expect appearances from Dusty, Sasha, Spider, Missy, and Ant. Who knows what those guys will get up to!





How many episodes will there be?

Given season one gave us eight instalments, we can expect the same second time around. Should we put it out into the Netflix universe that the people want more? C’mon, let’s aim for at least 20.

When will season two air?

Given filming kicked off at the end of May, and they’re scheduled to shoot until August, it’s unlikely we’ll get to see Amerie, Harper and the gang back on our screens in 2023. Realistically, Heartbreak High will return to Netflix in early 2024. Sorry, guys!

Featured Image: Instagram.