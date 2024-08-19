'I got dumped just before working a red carpet, so I asked 23 celebrities for their advice on heartbreak.'

I recently entered a new era every woman is familiar with. The "do it for the plot" era, also known as dating someone new. Spoiler: the plot got me good when a break-up storyline entered my life.

I wouldn't say the plot broke my heart, 'bruised' feels more appropriate. And now I refuse to give it (or him) any more attention than that.

But it was slightly inconvenient that the break-up happened just before I was supposed to work the red carpet at the Logie Awards.

So I decided to ask any celebrity who'd look at me on the red carpet for advice on how to deal with heartbreak.

Did I expect it to result in a hug from Scotty Cam? Not exactly, and that wasn’t even the most surprising moment from the night.

Here's what Aussie celebrities had to say about heartbreak.

Scotty Cam.

"Well, old mate's a knucklehead for breaking up with you. There are plenty more around, so don't worry about it. Can I give you a hug?"

Andy Lee.

"I had to do a TV show the morning I got dumped. So I know how you feel. Be short-term sad; it's nice to be short-term sad because it meant something to you. If you're not sad, it means the relationship meant nothing, which is actually worse. That's a terrible position to be in when you've wasted your life."

Rebecca Harding.

"Do you want to date Andy? I think just focus on yourself. Find things that make you happy. And mostly, yeah, just focus on making yourself happy."

Andy Lee with Rebecca Harding at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Mia Freedman.

"My advice is terrible because it would be to get a fringe. When you look in the mirror, you want to feel different. Maybe not a fringe, but a haircut. I think you need to look in the mirror and see something different."

Mia Freedman at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Bruna Papandrea.

"I always felt better when people told me how bright I was and how much they loved me, like my friends. So my advice is for your friends to shower you with love and for you to do a lot of nice things for yourself."

Bruna Papandrea at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Krzysztof Wojtkowski.

"It's going to hurt, but it gets better. Life's going to get so much better for you."

Ada Nicodemou.

"You know what? It always feels like sh*t now, but it gets better. It just obviously wasn't meant to be. Get drunk, dance, and have a good time."

Ada Nicodemou with James Stewart at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Erik Thomson.

"My advice is don't go back. Don't look back. They weren't your person, and you weren't theirs."

Simone Kessell with Erik Thomson at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Simone Kessell.

"My advice is don't look back. They don't deserve you. Life is incredible, and it's bigger than that. You got this."

James Stewart.

"Firstly, f**k him. Get some friends around you. Time is something you don't want to hear about, I know, but it's time. Time is the only thing that really helps. But f**k him."

Zahra Newman.

"You should be glad you're not in that crap anymore. Think: 'I'm so glad I dodged a bullet.' There's a reason it happened. Moving on to the next. You never want to be in a situation you shouldn't be in for any longer than necessary, so be glad you're out."

Zahra Newman at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Emma Watkins.

"You just have to keep going. Retrospect is great, but it's about now. Your next chapter is always better."

Emma Watkins at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Heather Mitchell.

"While you're going through the feelings, allow yourself to feel them. Be with friends and don't feel ashamed about feeling really low and sad. They're just feelings, and they will pass. I believe love comes when it's needed, and you will find the right person."

Mitzi Ruhlmann.

"It sucks, but I've found that time after a breakup is the most beautiful, metamorphic, and magnetic time. You'll figure out who you are without that person. It's a special, exciting, and fun time."

Jane Lu.

"The best way to get over a man is to get under a man."

Matt Okine.

"You're in the best place to find a new partner tonight, so go out there."

Denise Scott.

"I just think, cry it out. Yeah, cry it out."

Shelley Craft.

"Look, you've always got to take something away from every relationship you're in. Don't think of it as just one experience or another. Take the good from what you’ve learned and grow from it. Don't take your baggage into the next one."

Shelley Craft at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Kate Langbroek.

"I've got a quote from Winston Churchill: 'If you ever find yourself going through hell, just keep going.' So what you know is you can't stop here because here is terrible. Just keep going one step in front of the other, and eventually, you will step into the sunshine of love."

Kate Langbroek at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Kate McCartney.

"Congratulations, get rid of him! People need to celebrate breakups. It's for the best."

Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Kate McLennan.

"No one should be in a serious relationship before the age of 35, right? Don't look at another person until you're 35, minimum."

Roxie Mohebbi.

"Trust that love always wins in the end. It'll find you again. I believe what's meant for you finds you, and what's meant to leave you will leave."

Roxie Mohebbi and Zoe Boe at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Image: Supplied.

Zoe Boe.

"Do not text for at least two weeks. I know you're going to text them, but sleep on it. Sleep on it."

