5 healthy snacks for kids (that don't contain brussel sprouts!)

I really dislike reading posts and articles filled with “recipes that your kids will ADORE” only to find that they call for ingredients such as truffle oil, anchovies and Brussels sprouts! Whilst I do agree that all the yummy stuff, like garlic, herbs and chilli, shouldn’t be reserved until our children turn 21, I think if we’re realistic, we all know very well what kid’s will actually love and what they won’t! With that in mind, here are 5 quick and healthy snacks for kids that I can safely say an overwhelming majority will heart dot com. And the best bit? They’re really simple to knock together!

I love this recipe because not only can you make this with a billion and one different veges (think eggplant, carrot, sweet potato etc.) but they are genuinely delicious, super healthy and work well as an afternoon snack on their own, or alternatively served alongside a piece of meat, chicken or fish at dinner time.

INGREDIENTS

(makes 24 chips)

3 large zucchinis

1 egg, whisked

3/4 cup panko crumbs (or bread crumbs)

3/4 cup Parmesan, grated

METHOD

1) Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2) Cut each zucchini in half and then each half into 4 fingers.

3) Whisk the egg.

4) Combine panko crumbs and Parmesan in a bowl (add a teaspoon of salt and half a teaspoon of pepper, if you like.)

5) Dip each finger into the egg mixture and then coat with the panko/parmesan mix.

6) Place on baking paper lined tray and cook in oven until golden, approximately 20 mins.

SNACK TWO: CATERPILLAR PINWHEEL SANDWICHES

Cute and quirky, perfect for an outdoor or garden party or even to bring along as a snack on a picnic, these caterpillar pinwheel sandwiches will have even the fussiest of eaters playing along! The options for fillings are endless. I suggest you use the ‘novelty factor’ to pack in as many salad ingredients as possible!

INGREDIENTS

(A caterpillar like the one pictured uses 13 pieces of bread. Note: each slice of bread makes 4 pinwheel sandwiches.)

13 pieces of Wonder White bread

150 grams cream cheese