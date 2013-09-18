65 million people have watched this baby laughing. Find out why.

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

3pm is a great time to sit down and take stock of your day.

Jokes!

3pm is actually the time when you start to feel the walls of your office/classroom/shop closing in and you would give your left arm to be in bed with a box set and a glass of wine.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Aussie Bodies LO CARB bars. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

The coffee you made at lunch has gone cold. You’ve just remembered about that extra bit of work you were assigned just before noon. And – even though the day feels like it’s gone on for an eternity – you’ve come to the startling realisation that you’re nowhere near clock-off time.

But – don’t worry! We’re here to help.

You’ve just stumbled across our 3pm Pick-me-up post. It’s one in a series of posts that we’re filling with funny, cute or downright intriguing viral videos that will help you to claw your way out of the mid-afternoon lull.

It’s sort of like a short, short film festival. But with more cats.

So, we’ll just give you enough time to quickly rush off to the snack bar for some food and a replacement coffee, because today’s film is about to start.

And what a film it is.

Today’s cinematic triumph features a baby laughing, a dad and some pieces of paper.

The actor playing the paper in this film also appeared in an envelope addressed to the father, where it played the role of a job rejection letter.

Obviously the paper has now found its real artistic calling.

So, if you’re feeling down in the dumps right now, take a leaf out of this baby’s book and try this: