Starting this week, private health insurers are prohibited from providing benefits for a number of natural therapies. This includes aromatherapy, Western herbalism, homeopathy, naturopathy, pilates, reflexology, Rolfing (soft tissue manipulation), Shiatsu, tai chi, yoga, and half a dozen others.
The goal of these changes is to stop taxpayers subsidising these therapies. But the way the changes have been legislated will have a lot of unintended consequences.
Why were some therapies removed?
The therapies were removed after a 2013 government review couldn’t find significant evidence for the clinical effectiveness for these therapies.
Based on the review, a ministerial committee concluded these therapies should no longer attract taxpayer subsidies as part of private health insurance.
Taxpayers subsidise natural therapies via the private health insurance rebate, which covers around 25% of the cost of premiums.
This rebate itself is controversial. It costs the government around $6bn a year and many experts have questioned whether it’s an effective use of taxpayer funds.
However, current government policy is to subsidise premiums. So ensuring taxpayer funds are focused on therapies that work is a worthy goal.
How does the legislation prohibit therapies?
Government subsidies for private health insurance premiums are governed by legislation, with practical considerations fleshed out in regulations. Exclusions from government subsidies would usually be incorporated into these mechanisms.
Instead, the change is contained within a separate set of rules which govern what insurers can offer. Three rules were amended:
Rule 3: The 16 natural therapies are defined in a list as “excluded natural therapy treatment”
Rule 8: “Excluded natural therapy treatment” is prohibited from coverage as hospital treatment
Rule 11: “Excluded natural therapy treatment” is prohibited from coverage as “general treatment” for a specific health condition.
So, what’s the problem?
The term “natural therapies” groups diverse treatments that have very little in common.
Therapies such as iridology (diagnosing health problems by looking at the iris of the eye) are not evidence-based, yet therapies such as yoga and tai chi have a reasonable (and growing) body of evidence. All three are on the list of prohibited therapies.
Chinese medicine, chiropractic and massage therapy are not on the list, and can still attract private health insurance benefits.
The 2013 review noted evidence for some of the natural therapies on the list, but excluded them because it was limited to specific conditions or situations. Evidence for the breathing technique Buteyko, for instance, was limited to asthma.
This limitation may warrant restriction of direct benefits. However, the legislation requires any bundled package of care or management program for asthma that attracts benefits to specifically exclude Buteyko, even if the insurer is not paying for Buteyko directly.
Organisations can still technically offer these services if they are completely separated clinically and administratively from reimbursable items. But the reality is this creates an almost impossible barrier. Natural therapies on this list can no longer interact, interface or integrate with reimbursable services.
The Department of Health’s private health insurance advisor admitted as much, noting it would be almost impossible for insurers – or organisations accepting insurance – to overcome barriers and offer any natural therapy services.
Had the legislation been focused on removal of subsidies there would have been few issues. But the “prohibitive list” in the legislation is highly unusual.
If therapies work, won’t they be allowed back?
The changes have a number of structural problems.
There is no formal process for updating the list as evidence evolves. This means therapies remain prohibited until legislated otherwise and other therapies cannot be added easily.
By virtue of not being included in the list, reiki and crystal healing are eligible for benefits.
Meanwhile, the review is already out of date. It examined systematic reviews published between 2008 and 2013, and did not review original research at all. Search criteria for the review were narrow and may not have reflected practice. The review excluded evidence for individual herbal medicines, for example, as it did not believe this evidence was relevant to the practice of herbalism.
Meta-analyses now show yoga to be effective in conditions such as diabetes and back pain. Yoga is now recommended as a first-line treatment for low back pain in the United Kingdom. And NATO recommends military health services use yoga for post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain.
This legislation makes similar programs almost impossible to replicate in Australia.
At the very least, the Department of Health should update the review to ensure the evidence on which they have based this decision is current.
We need an evidence-based approach to natural therapies. But these changes hamper access to therapies known to work, encourage therapies known not to work, and reduce researchers’ ability to investigate what does and doesn’t work.
Jon Wardle, Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Top Comments
It is no coincidence that this change to private health rebates happens at a time when the pharmaceutical/medical industry is battling to retain market share against the booming natural health industry. People are turning more towards wellness and sickness prevention rather than medicated treatment. Our health has always been politicised, with doctors representing a very powerful political force that has influenced the government in how we are treated for decades. We should be able to decide for ourselves how we manage our own health and be allowed, as taxpayers to have options.
My family has found immense benefit in seeing chiropractors and nutritionists whereas we now feel GP stands for 'good at prescriptions and pathology only.' I don't want to be medicated, I'd rather not get sick in the first place. It is a pity that the only 'science' we accept is pharmaceutical science when there should be increased funding directed towards creating a new evidence-based science of wellness. Medication should always be the last option, the alternative medicine.
Your family will still be able to receive rebates to see dieticians and physiotherapists- professionals with accredited training in their areas of expertise and plenty of science that proves their methods are effective.
No one is trying to steer people away from disease prevention. And yes, you can of course decide how to manage your health, but no, we shouldn't be able to decide what we get subsidised. The point of universal healthcare is to make sure everyone can access the treatments they need, not for everyone who feels like they want to do pilates to get it at a discount. No one wants to get sick, but if you get cancer despite all your chiropractic work, you will be able to access life saving treatment. Vegetables and fresh air aren't covered by a rebate either, however you are still encouraged to use them to manage your health. But they won't kill your cancer cells, and at that point I bet you'll be glad the government prioritised chemo over pilates.
'A new evidence based science of wellness'... okay, go for it. No reason the 'wellness' industry cant invest in proving how amazing their treatments are, the same way medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies do. No one is stopping them from doing the science. Or are you suggesting that we should be changing the criteria of science like controlled testing conditions and verifiable data based results so that it fits the wellness criteria better?
Chiros and nutritionist are still covered. Pilates is actually still covered aswell as long as it's being done with a physio. Maybe some of the large multinationals that benefit from flogging off homeopathic and naturopathic treatments could fork out for research.
"We should be able to decide for ourselves how we manage our own health and be allowed, as taxpayers to have options."
You have always had that choice about managing your own health, nothing has changed - you too can say no to Big Pharma.
Anyway, that reminds me, I really want to see that I wanna be sedated Ramones clip again
Yes, it's such a shame that we fund only evidence-based management and prevention, not woo. If you want to spend money on sham treatments, that's your choice, but you shouldn't expect other people to pay for it.