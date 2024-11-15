'This Aussie island feels worlds away, but it’s only a 2-hour flight.'

When you're a working parent, sometimes you get to that point where you need a li'l break.

From work, from talking about daycare drop-off schedules and from pegging out tiny little socks.

So my husband and I figured our wedding anniversary was as good an excuse as any to enjoy a few child-free nights away where we didn't have to unscrew yoghurt pouches or watch Bluey (although Bluey is pretty great).

We wanted somewhere we could sip cocktails by the pool, eat ourselves silly and indulge in a bit of luxury.

I, of course, thought of the Maldives or Bali immediately. But they're too far to travel for a long weekend and we didn't want to be away from our daughter any longer than that (plus, my parents are angels, but they also have lives). And when you're throwing in the costs of long-haul flights, the budget very quickly blows out.

Enter: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef.

Hayman Island's award-winning resort is nestled at the northernmost point of The Whitsundays and feels like you are worlds away from home while still being in your own backyard.

A two-and-a-half-hour flight from Sydney or one hour and 45 minutes from Brisbane, the holiday starts the moment you step out of the airport.

Hamilton Island Airport is so small that it only took a few minutes for our bag to arrive and we were greeted by the lovely Hayman team, who escorted us to the luxury yacht for our one-hour transfer to the island.

Once on board, we were offered complimentary champagne, juice and delicious snacks, including little chicken sandwiches and grape skewers that I scoffed before my husband could even get his hands on them.

As we made our way through the calm, turquoise water, it was very reminiscent of White Lotus season one in Hawaii (without the sinister foreboding) as we chatted with other guests and happily received champagne top-ups from the helpful crew.

In a genius move, check-in was completed on-board the boat so the minute we pulled up at the stunning resort, we could be whisked away via golf buggies and shown to our room.

The accommodation.

We were lucky enough to be upgraded to one of the resort's eight adults-only Beachfront Pool Villas and I let out a literal scream when we walked through the door.

Located right on Hayman's iconic curved beachfront (as the name suggests), there was a stunning open-air plunge pool (as the name also suggests) with a separate super-king bedroom, open plan dressing room complete with large bathtub, outdoor shower and private deck where you could step off into the sand or watch the world go by.

The InterContinenal Hayman's beachfront pool villa. Image: Supplied.

See? Scream-worthy.

The property also offers incredible pool access suites, where you can jump right off your private deck and into the water, as well as beach view rooms, lagoon view suites and family suite options.

The pool access suites at InterContinental Hayman. Image: Supplied.

Way up on the hillside, there are also properties called the Hayman Residences, which sleep eight people and are available for private use. They've hosted the likes of Elton John and Elle Macpherson, so you just know they are luxurious.

The facilities.

While the resort was almost fully booked when we were there, it felt completely calm and peaceful as we wandered around the grounds.

Unlike places we've visited on the Gold Coast, we never had to rush to claim a deckchair after breakfast — there were ample sun loungers everywhere we turned to unwind or sit by the pool.

The resort also hosts Australia's largest swimming pool, aptly called the Hayman Pool, which my husband and I enjoyed slowly paddling around with cocktails in our hands.

But if you somehow get bored of this (impossible), you can have a change of scenery at the resort's infinity pool, which is equally as stunning.

The Hayman Pool. Image: Supplied.

At Hayman, there's also a focus on sustainability, so we found matching Hayman water bottles in our room when we arrived and there were water stations dotted around the island.

If you like a bit more of an active holiday, there is a two-hour walking track that stretches 7.8km, starting at the Marina and looping back down to the water near The Residences on the far side. But if you don't want to do the whole thing, you can just head up to the Blue Pearl Bay lookout to see right across The Whitsundays before heading back to the buffet!

We also spotted rock wallabies on our way up and the view is absolutely worth it.

What a view. Image: Supplied.

The resort's activities team can also help you organise standup paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkelling and sailboats to explore the gorgeous beach.

One afternoon, we headed out on one of the resort's Island Escapades. We went to the nearby Langford Island — about a 15-minute boat ride from the marina — which is completely secluded and a prime area to spot sea turtles.

Being November, it was the start of stinger season, so we wore suits just to be on the safe side while snorkelling, but many people chose not to and were absolutely fine. The water was warm and we saw plenty of stunning coral and fish — and one adorable turtle!

A day trip to Langford Island. Image: Supplied.

While we had no use for it this time, there is a kids club and plenty of family-friendly activities, like the daily fish feeding session, which would keep them entertained!

I also was treated to a one-hour spa experience in the Hayman Spa and holy wow. My massage therapist Amy was so knowledgable and kind, melting away my stress with a soothing relaxation massage and face mask. I never wanted to leave, so she basically had to drag me out of there!

The food.

Okay now to my favourite part of any holiday: the food.

Hayman has five distinct restaurants and bars, which means there's plenty of variety to keep things interesting during your trip.

Each morning, breakfast was served at the property's main restaurant, Pacific. My husband can be very judgy when it comes to buffet breakfasts — they can often mean overcooked bacon and soggy eggs plonked next to some sad pastries — but he declared this was one of the best buffets he'd ever had, and I completely agree.

The highlights were the freshly squeezed juice where you could pick your own combination each morning, the baked scones with clotted cream and jam (I am not ashamed to say I had two each morning and considered going back for thirds), and the omelettes made to order.

To top it all off, this was the view from our breakfast table:

The best brekkie view. Image: Supplied.

Hideous, right!?

But you need to watch out for the local cockatoos, who have no problem popping down to nick the rest of your butter if you leave your plate unattended.

For lunch, we had the choice between Aqua, the poolside bar that offered Mexican-inspired meals in a casual setting, and Bam Bam, an Asian fusion restaurant next to the hotel's infinity pool.

At Aqua, we opted for a shaded lounge and dined on marinated beef flank tacos and the nachos, washed down with grilled pineapple Mai Tais.

At Bam Bam, our favourite was the crispy chicken with sweet and sour sauce and the Panang duck curry.

For dinner, guests can pick from one of the many dining options or book a private dinner in one of the poolside cabanas as the sun sets over the crystal clear water, enjoying fresh oysters and succelent steak — which was the perfect way to celebrate.

Yum! Image: Supplied.

My one tip would be that if you enjoy snacks between meals or have little ones with you, make sure you pack extra supplies. While there is a small boutique/cafe on the island, there's no Coles (yes I know, shock horror) so you'll be paying premium prices if you need any extras.

That said, the meal sizes were so generous, I doubt anyone would ever go hungry!

Is Hayman Island's resort worth it?

This is a luxury resort, so you will be paying luxury prices for food and cocktails. But when you factor in the costs (and time) saved getting to a destination further afield, it is absolutely worth it.

The staff are incredibly helpful, the accommodation is flawless and the location is easily one of the most stunning Australia — and the world! — has to offer.

It was the perfect mini break and we felt like we were in the Maldives.

When our few nights were over, we returned home feeling relaxed and dreaming of the day we can return and bring our daughter with us.

This author travelled as a guest of InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef. All opinions expressed are the author's own.

Feature image: supplied.