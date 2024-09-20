Why the internet wants this video of Hayden Panettiere taken down.

In 2023, actress Hayden Panettiere suffered the unimaginable loss of her younger brother Jansen Panettiere. He was 28 year's old.

His cause of death was later attributed to an enlarged heart, a condition that often goes undiagnosed and can lead to sudden cardiac events.

"He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him," the actress said in a new interview with People Magazine. "When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul."

"When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you," she told the publication. "Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there's not much that can really rock you."

"I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it," she said. "No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."

Panettiere also discussed the difficulty of being photographed by paparazzi at her brother's funeral, and how this experience heightened her agoraphobia [anxiety about being in public places].

Elsewhere in the interview, Panettiere opened up about her daughter, who now lives in Europe with her father Wladimir Klitschko.

When the former couple split in 2018, Klitschko gained full custody with Kaya living with him in the Ukraine. At the time, Panettiere was struggling with alcohol abuse and addiction.

On Red Table Talk in 2022, she opened up about her addiction and pinpointed her first experience with drugs at a premiere for the hit series Heroes. Someone gave her a 'happy pill' to stay alert while doing a red carpet. She was 16.