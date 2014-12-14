A celebrity baby announcement? What’s the long and the short of it? Well, we’re glad you asked…

Petite Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere has given birth to a little baby girl.

It is the first child for Hayden and fiance, heavyweight boxing world champion, Wladimir Klitschko. The couple have decided on the name Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. She weighed in at 7 lbs and measured 20 inches.

“We are over the moon and madly in love!” the proud new parents told PEOPLE magazine.

We already knew the diminutive actress was expecting a little lady. 25-year-old Hayden told Hello magazine earlier this year:

“I’m so ready to hold my baby girl—I’m going to be a very hands-on mum. I’m thrilled that I am having a girl first because I feel like I know a lot about raising a strong woman. I feel very empowered myself and I think my daughter will, too.”

We can’t wait to see how tall/short that baby turns out to be. Just check out the height difference between her parents:

Adorable. Congratulations Hayden and Wladimir.