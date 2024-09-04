Every thirsty comment exchanged between Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.

It's a confusing time for people who ship Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter as a couple.

It's been a week of whiplash after reports and relationship rumours came out suggesting the couple had split, but then all of a sudden the Saltburn actor started to share thirsty posts about the 'Espresso' singer on Instagram.

Out of the blue, their relationship has gotten rather public.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship timeline.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship began in October in 2023 when they first met at Paris Fashion Week. By December, they were going on dates in Los Angeles.

In February, they attended a Grammy Awards afterparty but posed separately on the red carpet and then in March, they were photographed together covering their faces at an Oscars afterparty. In April, Barry was spotted in the audience of the singer's Coachella set.

It wasn't until May that the couple went official: they attended the 2024 Met Gala together, where they finally blessed us with a couple's photo.

Since then, Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship has heated up as Keoghan made a memorable cameo in Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please' music video, a song about the former Disney star dating an actor.

This brings us to last month, when breakup rumours started to surface. According to one report, they hadn't broken up because they were never an actual item.

A source told PEOPLE that Carpenter and Keoghan were "on and off," as they were keeping it casual.

But this hasn't stopped Barry from stirring the pot by dropping thirsty comments on Instagram about his rumoured girlfriend.

Barry Keoghan's Instagram comments: what did he say about Sabrina Carpenter?

The sweet gestures began back in March as Carpenter and Keoghan attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. In zoomed-in photos, Barry was seen wearing a ‘Sabrina' friendship bracelet.

Then in April when the 'Nonsense' singer shared pics of her rocking various lingerie and loungewear for Kim Kardashian's Skims campaign, Keoghan commented a bunch of emojis and wrote "barbie emoji."

Keoghan loves an emoji moment. On a video of Carpenter performing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney, Keoghan left a queen emoji.

Following the breakup rumours in August, Keoghan liked a post of Carpetnjer wearing baby-blue lingerie.

After the singer released her album Short N' Sweet, Carpenter announced a bonus single 'Busy Woman' on Instagram which prompted Barry to add "Lets feckin go!!" which Carpenter liked.

Then came Keoghan's most public gesture to date: he posted an Instagram Story to reveal his favourite song on Sabrina's new album release. "Bed chem is my fave, just saying m'darling," he wrote. Okay, I'm blushing over 'm'darling', that's a bit cute.

Barry has zero chill. Image: Instagram/@keoghan92.

This isn't a random fave as the song 'Bed Chem' is rumoured to be about Sabrina and Barry's relationship, as she sings "Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?", which sounds a lot like a description of the Irish actor on the night they met.

What has Sabrina Carpenter said about Barry Keoghan?

Unlike ol' Baza, Sabrina isn't quite as public about her affections on Instagram. But in interviews, she's shared a little about their relationship.

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, when she was asked if she refers to the actor as her boyfriend, she replied, "How do I skirt around this question?" She went on to vaguely state that, "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do."

In August, she spoke about her decision to cast Keoghan as her leading man in her 'Please Please Please' music video.

"He loved the song. He's obsessed with the lyrics, and I'm so grateful for that," she told Variety. "I don't want to sound biased, but I think he's one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."

She joked about Keoghan's zodiac sign which is the same as one of her sisters."Barry's a Libra, and so is my sister. They're very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well," Carpenter said.

In an interview with the Guardian last month, the ‘Taste' songstress teased the journalist when he mentioned Keoghan. "Get that last question in, baby!" she said. Sabrina went on to say that working with him was "one of the best experiences I've ever had. I'm very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor!"

The journalist noted that Sabrina screwed up her face at such a diplomatic response, as she mocked herself by repeating "Such a great actor!"

She admitted that while the public wanting access to her personal life was "not what I signed up for," she could accept that it was just a sign of the times.

"I want to be honest – I want to just write about what's happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!"

Feature image: Getty.