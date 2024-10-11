Havaianas are making a comeback. But were they ever out?

Somewhere between our wild obsession with Adidas Sambas and the return of ballet flats, a certain piece of footwear is making a quiet comeback. And we need to talk about it as a matter of urgency.

It's the beloved Havaianas thongs — and apparently, they're the hottest thing to hit the soles of your feet right now.

Because according to the influencers, they've regained their spot as the most popular form of footwear this summer.

Dubbed the 'It Girl' sandal of 2024, it seems the people have gravitated back towards that signature slap and unrestricted freedom of the foot that once upon a time was quite literally just a beach staple.

However, it seems Havaianas have since experimented with a different, more 'fashion-forward' style, recently releasing a square-toed sandal.

And the people are frothing over it.

On Australian Fashion Boutique Girls With Gems Instagram page (@girlswithgems), the brand shared some of their latest arrivals, including the newest drop from Havaianas.

"This would have to be one of the most exciting sit-downs I've probably ever done," said Renee from Girls With Gems. "Pre-Europe, I was going for a walk with one of my friends and she was like, 'What shoes are you taking away with you?'. And I went, 'Oh, my Yeezy slides, probably a few sandals…'"

Naturally, the topic of thongs arose. "She said, 'Havaianas? The squared-toed Havaianas? You need them.'"

"I instantly went online and bought myself a white pair. I came to work the next day, and I said, 'Lia, I'm getting Havaianas.' And she was like, "What?!" And I was like, 'I think they're going to be the next big thing."

"I literally wore my Havaianas every single day while I was in Europe. I found a little boutique and also bought myself a black pair because I needed more colours when I was there. Come three weeks later, we now stock them," she shared.

"These are the 'It' girl sandals of the summer. Lia and I have not taken them off since we got them. I love them so much. We've nearly sold out."

But the question is, did it ever really go out of style?

One comment on the Girls With Gems video read: "Lol the next big thing 🤦‍♀️😂 this generation is hilarious."

"So Havaianas are making a comeback??? Been wearing them over 20 years or longer lol," said another person.

Another said, "Been an It girl since 2003 then."

Arguably, the flip-flop era did go a little quiet for a bit, there — with Havaianas taking the back seat on the summer footwear of choice.

However, there's something to be said about the fact that while trendy Birkenstocks, ugly Crocs or the podiatrist-approved Archies might have ruled the streets in recent times, the truth is, Havaianas have always remained the silent saviours and a staple in some shape or form.

They have! Truly they have. They're just always there.

It's the shoe that's always the easiest to access. The lack of annoying buckles, ties, straps and laces just makes it a top tier choice. It's for people who want to hit the beach. Quickly take out the rubbish. The prime footwear of choice to hit up the gym bathrooms and communal showers to avoid picking up Athletes Foot.

There's just something about that unique rubber slap of Havaianas that is intrinsically rooted in our very being. Our toes are free. Unconfined. Happy.

The rubber thong has been a thing since the early 2000s when shows like Laguna Beach and The Hills made it cool. And everyone swarmed surf shops to snap up Havaianas in precisely every style, pattern and colour available.

But in 2024, something happened and the curse that is heeled thongs started making an appearance on the feet of celebrities — and now we're here. And once again, thongs are about to be everywhere this summer.

While a couple of years ago, it might've been considered 'cheugy' or cringey to wear flip-flops, as with every single nostalgic piece of Y2k fashion (hey, low-rise jeans), it's almost like a signal that people are caring less. They want to return to simple. Easy. Lazy.

It's like the comeback of the humble Ugg boot. The pajama shorts/boxer brief trend.

Just search 'havaianas' on TikTok and you'll find hundreds of clips of people literally losing their s**t over the square-toed sandal, pairing them with absolutely every outfit.

They're cool, chic and deeply practical — and people are confused why they ever stopped wearing them.

Whether you've always been a die-hard Havaianas fan or not — honestly, you can keep the comeback of the sweaty jelly sandals. Our feet feel *ready* for freedom.

