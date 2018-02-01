Harvey Weinstein's poison continues to infect his ex-wife Georgina Chapman.

It was a torrent of women who came forward with disgusting stories of alleged abuse at the hands of now-disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Throughout it all, Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman, founder of the fashion line Marchesa, has been there in the background in a seemingly stunned silence.

In October, 41-year-old Chapman announced in a statement she’s leaving Weinstein, 65, and said she’s focusing on looking after their two children together, seven-year-old India and four-year-old Dashiell.

She also apologised to the countless women for the “unforgivable” pain her husband caused.

But now she is pulling out from showcasing Marchesa at New York Fashion Week, and we are left wondering: has Weinstein’s poison infected her brand, also?

There are stories from stars such as Jessica Chastain and Felicity Huffman that Weinstein forced them to wear his wife’s label to events, The Cut reports. An investigation from Jezebel showed leading Miramax ladies commonly wore Marchesa on the red carpet. You can’t help but wonder: How much of this was coerced?

Until today, Chapman was planning a Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week alongside her partner Keren Craig, The Cut reports. The latest collection was set to appear on the runway on February 14 – in only two weeks time.

“Georgina couldn’t go through with it,” says an Fashion Week vet told The New York Post. “She was too scared. They were gung-ho but as they got closer, she choked.”

LISTEN: The Time’s Up movement, explained. Post continues below.



In a statement to People, the brand’s spokesperson said Chapman is not giving up and will “present their fall ‘18 collection in an updated format this season”.

And sure, a lookbook for the collection has already been released but – other than that – the brand, and Chapman, have remained silent.

There’ve been none of the usual press appointments, People reports. And pulling out of NYFW is another indication that Weinstein’s evil has touched the brand Marchesa, also.

The idea is sickening. That Chapman might have lost everything: her husband, her home, her work as well.